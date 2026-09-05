TV
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS2 — Indy NXT Laguna Seca Qualifying
1 p.m.
truTV — NASCAR Cup Darlington 500 Practice, Qualifying
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — IndyCar Laguna Seca Qualifying
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Laguna Seca I
4:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Darlington 200
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
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ABC — East Carolina at Alabama
FOX — North Texas at Indiana
ESPN — Oregon St. at Houston
TNT — Coastal Carolina at West Virginia
FS1 — Ohio at Nebraska
CBSSN — Bryant at Army
ESPNU — Liberty at James Madison
ACCN — New Hampshire at Syracuse
ESPN+ — Tarleton St. at Bowling Green
9:30 a.m.
CW — Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh
BTN — Ball St. at Ohio St.
9:45 a.m.
SECN — Kent St. at South Carolina
10 a.m.
SECN+ — Youngstown St. at Kentucky
ESPN+ — Southeast Missouri St. at Iowa St.
11 a.m.
ESPN+ — Rhode Island at Temple
Noon
SECN+ — Tennessee St. at Georgia
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Baylor at Auburn
CBS — Boise St. at Oregon
FOX — Boston College at Cincinnati
ESPN — Texas St. at Texas
FS1 — Marshall at Penn St.
CBSSN — Towson at Navy
ACCN — Tulane at Duke
SECN+ — Furman at Tennessee
ESPN+ — The Citadel at Charlotte, UT Rio Grande Valley at UTSA, Maine at App St.
12:45 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Tulsa
1:15 p.m.
SECN — North Alabama at Arkansas
BTN — Northern Illinois at Iowa
2 p.m.
ESPN+ — Alcorn St. at Southern Miss
3 p.m.
USA — Wyoming at Colorado St.
ESPN+ — Norfolk St. at Old Dominion
4 p.m.
ESPN — Missouri St. at Texas A&M
FS1 — Abilene Christian at Texas Tech
CBSSN — Idaho St. at Utah St.
SECN+ — Austin Peay at Vanderbilt
ESPN+ — Nicholls at Kansas St., Arkansas St. at Memphis, Houston Christian at Rice, Florida International at South Florida, Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville St., Charleston Southern at Georgia Southern, SE Louisiana at South Alabama, Sam Houston at Troy
4:30 p.m.
NBC — Western Michigan at Michigan
ABC — Clemson at LSU
ESPNU — UL Monroe at Mississippi St.
ACCN — VMI at Virginia Tech
ESPN+ — NW St. at Louisiana Tech
4:45 p.m.
SECN — Florida Atlantic at Florida
5 p.m.
BTN — Hampton at Maryland, South Dakota St. at Northwestern
ESPN+ — Utah Tech at BYU, Lamar at Louisiana
6 p.m.
ESPN+ — Mercyhurst at New Mexico St.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN+ — Northern Arizona at Arizona
USA — Portland St. at San Diego St.
7 p.m.
CW — UNLV at Hawaii
FS1 — Central Michigan at New Mexico
ESPN+ — Morgan St. at Arizona St., Mississippi Valley St. at Sacramento St.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at California
CBSSN — Western Kentucky at Nevada
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — Walker Cup
1 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour
12 a.m. (Sun.)
GOLF— Walker Cup
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — Nashville Derby
MLB (NATIONAL)
1 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Miami
4:15 p.m.
FOX / FOX ONE — Arizona at Houston or N.Y. Yankees at San Diego
PICKLEBALL
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — PPT: Cary, N.C.
RUGBY
6:48 p.m.
FS2 — NRL Women: Brisbane at St. George Illawarra
8:43 p.m.
FS2 — NRL Women: Gold Coast at Wests
SOCCER (U.S.)
3:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Angel City at Louisville
4:30 p.m.
Apple TV — MLS: Houston at Charlotte, Colorado Rapids at Columbus, D.C. United at FC Cincinnati, Atlanta at Inter Miami, San Diego at Orlando, Montréal at Philadelphia, Chicago at Toronto FC
5:30 p.m.
Apple TV — MLS: San Jose at Austin, Sporting Kansas City at Dallas, Red Bull New York at Seattle
7:30 p.m.
Apple TV — MLS: New England at LA Galaxy, LAFC at Real Salt Lake
7:30 p.m.
Apple TV — MLS: Minnesota at Portland, St. Louis CITY SC at Vancouver
SOCCER (INTERNATIONAL)
4:30 a.m.
USA / Universo — Premier: AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United
5:48 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U20 Women: Argentina vs. Poland
6:30 a.m.
Fandango — Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin vs. Bayer Leverkusen, SV Elversberg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, SC Freiburg vs. SC Paderborn 07, Borussia Dortmund vs. TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig vs. Werder Bremen
7 a.m.
USA / Tele — Premier: Coventry City vs. Manchester City
Peacock — Premier: Sunderland vs. Brentford, Leeds vs. Brighton, Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest
CBSSN — EFL Champ.: Bristol City at Burnley
7:15 a.m.
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Atlético Madrid vs. Athletic Club
9:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier: Aston Villa vs. Hull City
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Racing Santander vs. Rayo Vallecano
USA — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04
Noon
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Deportivo vs. Villarreal
TENNIS
8 a.m., 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
1490-AM — Boise State at Oregon
6:30 p.m.
1290-AM — NAU at Arizona (also on 1490-AM and 107.5-FM)
MLB
4:15 p.m.
1490-AM — Arizona at Houston
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)