TV
AUTO RACING
5 a.m., FS1 — MotoGP: Dutch Grand Prix
6 a.m., ATV+ — Formula 1: Austria Grand Prix
8 a.m., CBSSN — Motocross: MX2
9 a.m., CBSSN — Motocross: MXGP
9 a.m., NBCPK — SportsCar: Six Hours of the Glen
12:30 p.m., TNT — NASCAR Cup: Save Mart 350 (also on TRU)
2:30 p.m., FOX — NHRA Nationals
FOOTBALL
4 p.m., CBSSN — CFL: Ottawa at Montreal
GOLF
3 a.m., GOLF — DP: Italian Open, final round
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4 a.m., NBCPK — LPGA: Women’s PGA Championship, final round
10 a.m., NBC — LPGA: Women’s PGA Championship, final round (also on NBCPK)
11 a.m., GOLF — PGA: Travelers Championship, final round
1 p.m., GOLF — Champions: Dick’s Open, final round
1 p.m., NBC — PGA: Travelers Championship, final round (also on NBCPK)
MLB
10:30 a.m., MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
10:40 a.m., DBAX — Arizona at Tampa Bay
12:15 p.m., NBCPK — Athletics at L.A. Angels
4:20 p.m., NBC — N.Y. Yankees at Boston (also on NBCPK)
SOCCER (MEN’S WORLD CUP)
Noon, FOX — South Africa vs. Canada, Round of 32
SOFTBALL
10 a.m., ESPN — Athletes Unlimited
1 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited
5 p.m., MLBN — Athletes Unlimited
TENNIS
1 a.m., TEN — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA
WNBA
11 a.m., CBS — Minnesota at Dallas
1 p.m., CBS — Las Vegas at Chicago
4 p.m., ESPN — New York at Golden State
RADIO
MLB
10:40 a.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at Tampa Bay
4:20 p.m., 1490-AM — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ABC (Channel 9) CBS (Channel 13) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBC (Channel 4) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish)