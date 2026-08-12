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Arizona women’s tennis is adding one more name to its coaching staff this season.

Lily Woods, an assistant coach from Mercer University in Georgia, was hired as an assistant coach for Arizona’s women’s tennis program, head coach Ryan Stotland announced Wednesday.

Woods was a member of the Wofford College women's tennis program from 2021-25, a two-time second-team All-Southern Conference honoree (in singles and doubles) and a four-time ITA Scholar-Athlete selection, according to Arizona Athletics.

During her time with Wofford, she recorded a 46-30 overall record in singles and a 45-30 record in doubles.

“Lily is a rising star in the coaching world,” Stotland said in a press release. “She is a person who was born to coach. Everyone around her gets better, and she is willing to go the extra mile. We know she is going to add a lot to our team and university. We are lucky to have her and cannot wait for her to get started. Big things are coming. Bear Down!”