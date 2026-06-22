TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL (CWS FINALS)
4 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, Game 3
MLB
4:45 p.m., DBAX — Arizona at St. Louis
7:10 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m., FOX — Argentina vs. Austria, group stage
2 p.m., FOX — France vs. Iraq, group stage
5 p.m., FOX — Norway vs. Senegal, group stage
8 p.m., FS1 — Jordan vs. Algeria, group stage
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA
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2 a.m., TEN — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA (Tue.)
WNBA
5 p.m., MERC — Phoenix at Indiana (also on USA)
RADIO
MLB
4:45 p.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at St. Louis
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m., 1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m., 1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 Cox, Ch 1261 Comcast, Ch 686 DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 Cox, Ch 2 Comcast, Ch 206 DirecTV, Ch 140 Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 (Ch 27 Cox, Ch 32 Comcast, Ch 219 DirecTV, Ch 150 Dish) MERC is Phoenix Mercury games (13.3 over the air, Ch 19 on Cox) TEN is Tennis Channel (Ch 315 Cox, Ch 277 Comcast, Ch 217 DirecTV, Ch 400 Dish) USA (Ch 16 Cox, Ch 23 Comcast, Ch 242 DirecTV, Ch 105 Dish)