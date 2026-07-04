TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m., FS1 — Indy NXT: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio
10 a.m., NBCPK — Motocross: RedBud National
BASEBALL
9 a.m., CBSSN — Ripken Championships, Semifinal
4 p.m., CBSSN — Ripken Championships, Final
CYCLING
8 a.m., NBCPK — Tour de France, Stage 1
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — DP: BMW Open, third round
9 a.m., NBCPK — Champions: U.S. Senior Open, third round
10 a.m., GOLF — PGA: John Deere Classic, third round
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11 a.m., NBC — Champions: U.S. Senior Open, third round
Noon, CBS — PGA: John Deere Classic, third round
MLB
8 a.m., MLBN — Pittsburgh at Washington
1 p.m., MLBN — Toronto at Seattle or Detroit at Texas
4:30 p.m., FOX — All-Star Game Selection Show
5 p.m., FOX — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
6:30 p.m., MLBN — Boston at L.A. Angels
6:40 p.m., DBAX — Milwaukee at Arizona
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Noon, ESPNU — Memphis vs. Oklahoma City
2 p.m., ESPNU — Atlanta vs. Utah
SOCCER (MEN'S WORLD CUP)
10 a.m., FOX — Canada vs. Morocco, Round of 16
2 p.m., FOX — Paraguay vs. France, Round of 16
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3:30 p.m., ION — North Carolina vs. Seattle
5:45 p.m., ION — San Diego vs. Gotham FC
SOFTBALL
1:30 p.m., CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited
4 p.m., ESPN — Athletes Unlimited
6 p.m., CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited
TENNIS
3 a.m., ESPN — Wimbledon, third round
3 a.m., ESPN — Wimbledon, fourth round (Sun.)
WNBA
10 a.m., CBS — Golden State at Atlanta
RADIO
MLB
1 p.m., 1490-AM — Toronto at Seattle
5 p.m., 1490-AM — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m., 1490-AM — Milwaukee at Arizona
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channels: ABC (Channel 9) CBS (Channel 13) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) ION (9.5 over the air, Ch 99 on Cox, Ch 305 on DirecTV, Ch 250 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBC (Channel 4) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only)