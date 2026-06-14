TV
AUTO RACING
6 a.m., ATV+ — Formula One: Catalunya Grand Prix
Noon, FS1 — NHRA: Thunder Valley Nationals
Noon, PRIME — NASCAR Cup: Getaway 400
COLLEGE BASEBALL (CWS)
11 a.m., ESPN — Mississippi vs. Troy
4 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina vs. West Virginia
CYCLING
6:20 a.m., NBCPK — Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Stage 8
FOOTBALL
11 a.m., NBC — OT7: Championship
GOLF
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9 a.m., GOLF — LPGA: Dow Championship, final round
10 a.m., CBS — LPGA: Dow Championship, final round
10 a.m., GOLF — PGA: Canadian Open, final round
Noon, CBS — PGA: Canadian Open, final round
Noon, GOLF — Champions: Charity Classic, final round
3 p.m., GOLF — Women’s: Curtis Cup, third round
MLB
9:15 a.m., NBCPK — Miami at Pittsburgh
10:30 a.m., MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
10:40 a.m., DBAX — Arizona at Cincinnati
Noon, ABC — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco
4:20 p.m., NBC — Texas at Boston (also on NBCPK)
NHL (STANLEY CUP FINAL)
5 p.m., ABC — Carolina at Vegas, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN’S WORLD CUP)
10 a.m., FOX — Germany vs. Curacao, group stage
1 p.m., FOX — Netherlands vs. Japan, group stage
4 p.m., FS1 — Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador, group stage
7 p.m., FS1 — Sweden vs. Tunisia, group stage
SOFTBALL
9 a.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited
TENNIS
4:30 a.m., TEN — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP
5 a.m., TEN — London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP (Mon.)
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m., NBC — LA Grand Prix
WNBA
Noon, NBATV — Washington at New York
RADIO
MLB
10:40 a.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at Cincinnati
4:20 p.m., 1490-AM — Texas at Boston
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ABC (Channel 9) ATV+ is Apple TV+ CBS (Channel 13) DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 Cox, Ch 1261 Comcast, Ch 686 DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 Cox, Ch 2 Comcast, Ch 206 DirecTV, Ch 140 Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 Cox, Ch 30 Comcast, Ch 209 DirecTV, Ch 143 Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 (Ch 27 Cox, Ch 32 Comcast, Ch 219 DirecTV, Ch 150 Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 Cox, Ch 28 Comcast, Ch 218 DirecTV, Ch 401 Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 Cox, Ch 271 Comcast, Ch 213 DirecTV, Ch 152 Dish) NBATV (Ch 310 Cox, Ch 308 Comcast, Ch 216 DirecTV, Ch 156 Dish) NBC (Channel 4) NBCPK is NBC Peacock (streaming only) PRIME is Amazon Prime Video TEN is Tennis Channel (Ch 315 Cox, Ch 277 Comcast, Ch 217 DirecTV, Ch 400 Dish) FS1 (Ch 27 Cox, Ch 32 Comcast, Ch 219 DirecTV, Ch 150 Dish)