TV
AUTO RACING
2 p.m., Ch 18/58 — Auto Parts Series: Rentals 250
BASEBALL (MINOR LEAGUES)
4:05 p.m., MLBN — Scranton/WB at Columbus
BASKETBALL
1 p.m., CBS — Big 3: Week 1
COLLEGE BASEBALL (CWS FINALS)
5 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina vs. Oklahoma, Game 1
FOOTBALL
4 p.m., CBSSN — CFL: Saskatchewan at Calgary
GOLF
7 a.m., USA — PGA: U.S. Open, third round (also on NBCPK)
People are also reading…
9 a.m., NBC — PGA: U.S. Open, third round (also on NBCPK)
Noon, GOLF — LPGA: Meijer Classic, third round
HORSE RACING
6 a.m., NBC — Royal Ascot
MLB
10:30 a.m., MLBN — Regional coverage
1:30 p.m., MLBN — Regional coverage
4 p.m., FOX — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
7 p.m., MLBN — Regional coverage
7:10 p.m., DBAX — Minnesota at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S WORLD CUP)
10 a.m., FOX — Netherlands vs. Sweden, group stage
1 p.m., FOX — Germany vs. Ivory Coast, group stage
5 p.m., FS1 — Ecuador vs. Curacao, group stage
8 p.m., FS1 — Tunisia vs. Japan, group stage
SOFTBALL
9 a.m., ESPN — Athletes Unlimited
TENNIS
2:30 a.m., TEN — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA
3 a.m.;TEN;London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA (Sun).
WNBA
10 a.m., ABC — Indiana at Atlanta
Noon, ABC — Seattle at Phoenix
5 p.m., CBS — Chicago at Dallas
RADIO
MLB
1:10 p.m., 1490-AM — Milwaukee at Atlanta
7:10 p.m., 1490-AM — Minnesota at Arizona
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ABC (Channel 9 Cox, Ch 9 Comcast, Ch 209 DirecTV, Ch 110 Dish) CBSSN (Ch 28 Cox, Ch 29 Comcast, Ch 221 DirecTV, Ch 158 Dish) CBS (Channel 13) Ch 18/58 (local access) DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 Cox, Ch 1261 Comcast, Ch 686 DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 Cox, Ch 2 Comcast, Ch 206 DirecTV, Ch 140 Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 (Ch 27 Cox, Ch 32 Comcast, Ch 219 DirecTV, Ch 150 Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 Cox, Ch 28 Comcast, Ch 218 DirecTV, Ch 401 Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 Cox, Ch 271 Comcast, Ch 213 DirecTV, Ch 152 Dish) NBC (Channel 4) NBCPK is NBC Peacock (streaming only) TEN is Tennis Channel (Ch 315 Cox, Ch 277 Comcast, Ch 217 DirecTV, Ch 400 Dish) USA (Ch 16 Cox, Ch 23 Comcast, Ch 242 DirecTV, Ch 105 Dish)