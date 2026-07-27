TV
AUSL SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Championship Game 3: Utah vs. Chicago (if necessary)
MLB (NATIONAL)
4 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Cincinnati
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Athletics
MLB (REGIONAL)
3:40 p.m.
SportsNet Pittsburgh / DBACKS.TV — Arizona at Pittsburgh
SOCCER
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3:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf U20: Guatemala vs. Antigua & Barbuda
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf U20: Mexico vs. Costa Rica
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington ATP/WTA Early Rounds
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Los Cabos ATP Early Rounds
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
4 p.m., 6 p.m.
FS1 — Teams TBA
RADIO
MLB
3:40 p.m.
1490-AM — Arizona at Pittsburgh
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m.
1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m.
1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)