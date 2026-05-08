After defeating Northern Arizona and Clemson last weekend, the Arizona men's tennis team has one final match at home at the LaNelle Robson Tennis Center this season, with a trip to the Elite Eight is on the line.

The match, on Saturday at 1 p.m., will come against a familiar opponent in No. 9 seed Oklahoma, the team Arizona faced and lost to at the start of the season on the road 4-2.

The No. 8-seeded Wildcats won the doubles point to take an early lead before the Sooners won four singles matches to defend their home court.

"We beat ourselves (in that match)," senior Jay Friend said. "If we went in there with a chip on our shoulder like we did every other match, we would have been able to take that but we beat ourselves."

Arizona head coach Clancy Shields said the loss to Oklahoma to open the season "exposed us."

"They showed us where we need to get better," he said.

It was a slightly rocky start to the season for Arizona with losses to Oklahoma, LSU and San Diego early on.

It was around the start of conference play when the Wildcats turned a corner, ripping off 15 straight wins to end the regular season. Arizona won the regular-season title in the Big 12 and fell to TCU in the conference tournament championship.

Oklahoma went 20-6 overall on the season and 10-4 in conference play. The Sooners defeated Utah State and USC last weekend to reach this point and now head to Tucson to face the Wildcats in the Super Regional.