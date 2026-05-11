Arizona senior Filip Jakubcik headlined the Wildcats named to the All-Big 12 Men's Golf Team.

Jakubcik was named an All-Big 12 first-team selection for a second straight season, while senior Zach Pollo — who competed at the U.S. Open last year — and freshman William Wistrand and sophomore Taishi Moto garnered second-team honors.

Oklahoma State's Preston Stout was named the Big 12 Golfer of the Year. OSU head coach Alan Bratton received Big 12 Coach of the Year honors. BYU's Kihei Akina was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and Kansas' Will King received Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors.

Jakubcik recently placed sixth at the Big 12 championship in Hutchinson, Kansas. Jakubcik, Wistrand and Pollo led the Wildcats to a runner-up finish at the Big 12 championship. The Wildcats won the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate at Tucson Country Club — winning their home event for the eighth time in the last nine seasons — with Jakubcik finishing second on the individual leaderboard.

Jakubcik won the National Invitational Tournament at Omni Tucson National in January, leading Arizona to a runner-up finish as a team.

The Holesov, Czech Republic native has received conference honors in every season since joining Arizona in 2022. Jakubcik was named a Pac-12 All-Freshman choice in 2023, then an All-Pac-12 second-team selection the following season, before becoming a two-time All-Big 12 first-team member.

The third-seeded Wildcats are set to host the Marana Regional from Monday, May 18, through Wednesday, May 20, at The Gallery Golf Club.