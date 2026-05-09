It's been a couple of decades since the Arizona men's golf team started its NCAA postseason journey in Tucson — 20 years to be exact.
The last time Arizona hosted an NCAA Regional, Lute Olson was coaching the UA men's basketball team, Arizona football was amid a 10-year bowl drought and the Wildcats men's golf program was led by head coach Rick LaRose.
Two decades after Arizona hosted an NCAA Regional at Omni Tucson National, the Wildcats are set to host the Marana Regional at The Gallery Golf Club — one of the most pristine golf courses in Arizona.
"We couldn't be more excited and appreciative," said Arizona head coach Jim Anderson, who's now in his 14th season at the helm. "We are certainly glad our team has performed the way that they have. To earn this opportunity, it's a big step. There's a lot of people to thank. The opportunity to host showcases golf in Tucson, Arizona golf and Wildcat golf. Bringing in some of the top teams on their pursuit for similar goals we have, seeing some high-level competition at The Gallery next week, it's going to be a treat. It's something we're excited to showcase."
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The third-seeded Wildcats join Oklahoma State, LSU, Alabama and Duke as the top five seeds for the Marana Regional. Clemson, San Diego State, Arkansas State, West Virginia, Florida Gulf Coast, St. Mary's, Tarleton State, North Dakota State and Iona round out the 14-team Marana Regional.
The last time Arizona played a tournament at The Gallery Golf Club was the 2014 Pac-12 championship. Arizona plays and practices at Tucson Country Club, home of the program's $15 million facility. The Wildcats also host the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) at Omni Tucson National.
"When we're in Tucson, we're thrilled to have the opportunity to host and practice and play (at Tucson Country Club) on a generally daily basis," Anderson said. "With so much great golf in Tucson, that's part of our sell to recruits, the players on the team. We want them to be able to experience different grasses, different course designs, different conditions, and that's part of their growth as a player."
The Gallery Golf Club has been home to several golf tournaments, including the WGC-Accenture Match Play, LIV Golf Tucson, a Pac-12 championship and an NCAA Regional in 2016. Some of the biggest names in golf have competed at The Gallery Golf Club, including Tiger Woods, who won the 2008 WGC-Accenture Match Play.
"The Gallery is certainly one of those sites the players get really excited about," Anderson said. "It's a real treat and a real pleasure. The golf course offers so much variety and different clubs to hit, the conditions are always mint."
Leading up to the postseason, the Wildcats have frequently practiced at The Gallery. The Gallery has "been so accommodating in making our way up here to get some extra practice in," Anderson said.
"Hopefully, we haven't worn out our welcome," Anderson joked. "We're getting a real feel for it, so we're not surprised by anything or the conditions."
The Marana Regional will run Monday, May 18, through Wednesday, May, 20. The top five teams in the field will advance to the NCAA championship at Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California, later this month. Anderson recently joined "Spears & Ali" on ESPN Tucson to look ahead to playing at The Gallery Golf Club next and reflect on the 18th-ranked Wildcats' journey to the postseason.
Considering the Wildcats haven't played in a tournament at The Gallery Golf Club in over a decade, are there any significant changes to the course?
A: "There aren't any changes with tees or new greens. They've redone all of their bunkers in the last two or three years, so they have some beautiful bunkers that play very nicely. You can hit a lot of different shots from those bunkers. Of course, we're trying to coach the guys to avoid the bunkers.
"That said, the course is probably going to play similarly to those championships that have been played in the past. One thing I've learned at Arizona for 14 years or so, the desert grows and it grows in, so it becomes tighter — and that's a good thing.
"They've done a really good job of maintaining the integrity of how the hole is supposed to be played, the visuals off the tee and all of the things that are necessary to play high-level golf at a premier facility like The Gallery. I know these teams are going to be excited, maybe a little nervous, too.
"We don't play defense in golf, so I'm not too focused on what's going on with the visiting teams. We have some good ones coming in, but our job is to get the Wildcats prepared. We think they'll be comfortable with clubs off the tees and the playability of the course will be something they're very familiar with."
William Wistrand, a freshman from Simrishamn, Sweden, finished the Big 12 championship tied for ninth and has emerged as a mainstay for your team this season. How much hope does he give you for the future of UA golf?
A: "He's done a great job. He's got a ton of experience. He's from Sweden and Sweden has two different high school programs — a three-year and a four-year — so he came in a little older and a little more experience. He was tracking towards pro golf for a lot of his junior career. It was late when he decided college was what he wanted to pursue.
"We established a great relationship with him and he joined our team late in the recruiting class. But I'll tell you what, he's very strong-willed, and that's a great quality in a golfer. He's got a ton of confidence in his own game. ... One of the things I admire about William is that he's a team guy and always wants to win.
"You don't have to look hard to find a chip on his shoulder. ... He's stepped into a role that we can count on in the postseason. ... I'm excited for the future because guys like (sophomore Taishi Moto), (junior Tianyi Xiong), William, these guys are getting to experience what Arizona golf looks, feel and acts like when we travel. They're going to be leaders next year and help the new crew next year and years to come."
Arizona seniors Zach Pollo, who played in the U.S. Open as an amateur last year, and All-Big 12 selection Filip Jakubcik are in their final stages as collegiate golfers. How do you reflect on their careers?
A: "As an older adult and a head coach with experience and having the chance to see the circle of life, I do try to pause and smell the flowers with each class. Zach, Filip and Connor (Hamm), the senior class, each of these guys have brought so much to our program.
"I can't help but think about the future, and I'm excited about that. We have great guys coming in and great guys coming back. But I'm going to miss what each of those guys bring. Filip and Zach, who we've gotten on so many plane rides with, they have played some incredible golf and they've meant so much to us.
"They care deeply about the team. The culture, how we operate as a program and who we are, Zach and Filip have been a part of that for four straight years. I'm going to keep some perspective. I'm going to make sure we have some fun together. When we play well, it'll be easier to have those moments. Those guys are ready for the opportunity and they'll be ready for the moment to perform both here and moving forward."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports