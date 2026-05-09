"That said, the course is probably going to play similarly to those championships that have been played in the past. One thing I've learned at Arizona for 14 years or so, the desert grows and it grows in, so it becomes tighter — and that's a good thing.

"They've done a really good job of maintaining the integrity of how the hole is supposed to be played, the visuals off the tee and all of the things that are necessary to play high-level golf at a premier facility like The Gallery. I know these teams are going to be excited, maybe a little nervous, too.

"We don't play defense in golf, so I'm not too focused on what's going on with the visiting teams. We have some good ones coming in, but our job is to get the Wildcats prepared. We think they'll be comfortable with clubs off the tees and the playability of the course will be something they're very familiar with."

William Wistrand, a freshman from Simrishamn, Sweden, finished the Big 12 championship tied for ninth and has emerged as a mainstay for your team this season. How much hope does he give you for the future of UA golf?

A: "He's done a great job. He's got a ton of experience. He's from Sweden and Sweden has two different high school programs — a three-year and a four-year — so he came in a little older and a little more experience. He was tracking towards pro golf for a lot of his junior career. It was late when he decided college was what he wanted to pursue.