Kizer joined "Spears & Ali" on ESPN Tucson this week to discuss the upcoming matchup with the Rattlers and, more notably, the personnel changes that were made this week.

Considering you've been in the IFL for multiple years, what have you learned about the Rattlers' reputation over the years?

A: "They're winners. You hear about franchises that come into the league and they want to model the Arizona Rattlers. They've been doing it for 20-plus years and they've been very successful, especially Kevin Guy. He's a winning head coach. When you look at the film, they're a well-oiled machine. They're getting coached well over there and they're in the playoffs every year. They're a very successful organization."

Why do you think the Sugar Skulls are struggling offensively? What changes were made over the weekend?

A: "We're trying to find answers, obviously. We didn't prepare the guys well enough. That falls on all of us on the coaching staff, especially me as the head coach. I thought we had everything ready with our new quarterback. We had a great week of practice.

"Defense played well, but we could've done more to help the offense out. That wasn't our typical dominating defensive performance, but they played well enough to win the game.

"Offensively, we still have some miscues and we're just out of sync — and we need to fix that moving forward. Some of the moves we made, we relieved offensive coordinator James Fuller of his duties and I'll be taking over the offense as well as the defense. We're looking to get the offense in rhythm, so we're able to score points.