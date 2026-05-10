"I think this can help this team play for more than just themselves — and play for a teammate that would give everything to be here and gave everything this year for all of them."

Even though the Wildcats are shorthanded this week, "we got the best regional we could possibly get in terms of being in the same time zone, going to a course we played in the fall," Maymon said.

Arizona finished seventh at the Stanford Intercollegiate in October, the Wildcats' final event of the fall. Back, Wongthanavimok and Ni all finished tied for 15th at the Stanford Intercollegiate.

"We played pretty well on the course, we know it," Maymon said. "There's a lot of positives to it. It's a challenging course. This course is going to require a lot of focus and minimizing mistakes. That's the key for our team. That was the message: let's just be the most focused and prepared. If you make a mistake, it's not a big deal. Make it a bogey, no more than that.

"The little things make a big difference in the Regionals. If we can be clean, that's the goal this week. We're excited about this chapter. It looks a little different, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. ... It's a good ball-striking course and our kids can hit it very well. The good thing is, it's not about going low and going crazy, it's about staying clean. That's what I'm looking forward to."

The Wildcats "have been a little up and down" in the spring, Maymon said. Arizona's best team finish was finishing second at the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria. A year after winning the Big 12 championship in Maymon's first season, the Wildcats finished 11th at the conference championship.