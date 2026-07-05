TV
AUTO RACING
6 a.m., CBSSN — Motocross: MX2
7 a.m., ATV+ — Formula 1: British Grand Prix
7 a.m., CBSSN — Motocross: MXGP
7 a.m., FS1 — Indy NXT: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio
9:30 a.m., FOX — IndyCar: Honda Indy 200
3 p.m., TNT — NASCAR Cup: eero 400 (also on TRU)
BASEBALL
9 a.m., ESPNU — High School Championships
1 p.m., ESPNU — High School Championships
BASKETBALL
10 a.m., CBS — Big3 League, Week 3
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CYCLING
4:45 a.m., NBCPK — Tour de France, Stage 2
FOOTBALL
4 p.m., CBSSN — CFL: Winnipeg at Hamilton
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — DP: BMW Open, final round
10 a.m., GOLF — PGA: John Deere Classic, final round
10 a.m., NBCPK — Champions: U.S. Senior Open, final round
11 a.m., CBS — PGA: John Deere Classic, final round
Noon, NBC — Champions: U.S. Senior Open, final round
LACROSSE
11 a.m., ESPN — PLL All-Star Game
MLB
9:30 a.m., NBC — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (also on NBCPK)
1:10 p.m., NBCPK — Milwaukee at Arizona
4:20 p.m., NBC — San Diego at Los Angeles (also on NBCPK)
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Noon, NBATV — Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee (also on PRIME)
1:30 p.m., ESPN — L.A. Lakers vs. Miami (also on PRIME)
2 p.m., NBATV — Golden State vs. Sacramento (also on PRIME)
4 p.m., NBATV — Golden State vs. San Antonio (also on PRIME)
SOCCER (MEN'S WORLD CUP)
1 p.m., FOX — Brazil vs. Norway, Round of 16
5 p.m., FOX — Mexico vs. England, Round of 16
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m., ESPN — Boston vs. Bay FC
2 p.m., CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago vs. Utah
SOFTBALL
10 a.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited
6 p.m., ESPN — Athletes Unlimited
TENNIS
3 a.m., ESPN — Wimbledon, fourth round
9 a.m., ABC — Wimbledon, fourth round
WNBA
4 p.m., ESPN — Indiana at Las Vegas
RADIO
MLB
1:10 p.m., 1490-AM — Milwaukee at Arizona
4:20 p.m., 1490-AM — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ABC (Channel 9) ATV+ is Apple TV+ (streaming only) CBS (Channel 13) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBC (Channel 4) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only) PRIME is Amazon Prime Video TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish).