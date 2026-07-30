TV
EXHIBITION BASEBALL
4 p.m.
truTV — Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters
GOLF
1 a.m. / 5 a.m.
GOLF / USA — Women’s British Open
Noon
GOLF — PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tournament
MLB (NATIONAL)
11 a.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox
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4 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Atlanta
7 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at L.A. Dodgers
SOCCER
5:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf U20: Guatemala vs. Mexico
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington ATP/WTA
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Los Cabos ATP Quarterfinals
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
4 p.m.
FS1 — Las Vegas Final: Teams TBD
WNBA
5 p.m.
PRIME — Minnesota at Toronto
WNBA League Pass — Connecticut at Chicago
7 p.m.
PRIME — New York at Las Vegas
RADIO
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m.
1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m.
1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)