TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL (CWS)
11 a.m., ESPN — Texas vs. Alabama
4 p.m., ESPN — Georgia vs. Oklahoma
MLB
4 p.m., MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati
6:40 p.m., DBAX — L.A. Angels at Arizona
7:10 p.m., ESPN — Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN’S WORLD CUP)
9 a.m., FOX — Spain vs. Cape Verde, group stage
Noon, FOX — Belgium vs. Egypt, group stage
3 p.m., FS1 — Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay, group stage
6 p.m., FS1 — Iran vs. New Zealand, group stage
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SOFTBALL
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited
6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA
2 a.m., TEN — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA (Tue.)
WNBA
5 p.m., USA — Las Vegas at Dallas
7 p.m., NBCPK — Los Angeles at Golden State
RADIO
MLB
6:40 p.m., 1490-AM — L.A. Angels at Arizona
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 Cox, Ch 1261 Comcast, Ch 686 DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 Cox, Ch 2 Comcast, Ch 206 DirecTV, Ch 140 Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 Cox, Ch 30 Comcast, Ch 209 DirecTV, Ch 143 Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 (Ch 27 Cox, Ch 32 Comcast, Ch 219 DirecTV, Ch 150 Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 Cox, Ch 271 Comcast, Ch 213 DirecTV, Ch 152 Dish) NBCPK is NBC Peacock (streaming only) TEN is Tennis Channel (Ch 315 Cox, Ch 277 Comcast, Ch 217 DirecTV, Ch 400 Dish) USA (Ch 16 Cox, Ch 23 Comcast, Ch 242 DirecTV, Ch 105 Dish)