TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL (CWS)
11 a.m., ESPN — West Virginia vs. Troy
5 p.m., ESPN — Teams TBD
HOCKEY (AHL FINALS)
4 p.m., NHLN — Chicago at Toronto, Game 3
MLB
4 p.m., TBS — San Diego at St. Louis
6:40 p.m., DBAX — L.A. Angels at Arizona
6:40 p.m., MLBN — Baltimore-Seattle or Pittsburgh-Athletics
SOCCER (MEN’S WORLD CUP)
Noon, FOX — France vs. Senegal, group stage
3 p.m., FOX — Iraq vs. Norway, group stage
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6 p.m., FOX — Argentina vs. Algeria, group stage
9 p.m., FS1 — Austria vs. Jordan, group stage
SOFTBALL
4 p.m., ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA
2 a.m., TEN — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA (Wed.)
WNBA
4 p.m., USA — Toronto at Indiana
RADIO
MLB
6:40 p.m., 1490-AM — L.A. Angels at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.;1490-AM;Spears and Ali
3 p.m.;1450-AM;Eye on the Ball
4 p.m.;1290-AM;D.K. on the Sports Tip
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 Cox, Ch 1261 Comcast, Ch 686 DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 Cox, Ch 2 Comcast, Ch 206 DirecTV, Ch 140 Dish) ESPNU (Ch 73 Cox, Ch 151 Comcast, Ch 208 DirecTV, Ch 141 Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 (Ch 27 Cox, Ch 32 Comcast, Ch 219 DirecTV, Ch 150 Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 Cox, Ch 271 Comcast, Ch 213 DirecTV, Ch 152 Dish) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 308 Cox, Ch 307 Comcast, Ch 215 DirecTV, Ch 157 Dish) TBS (Ch 19 Cox, Ch 6 Comcast, Ch 247 DirecTV, Ch 139 Dish) TEN is Tennis Channel (Ch 315 Cox, Ch 277 Comcast, Ch 217 DirecTV, Ch 400 Dish) USA (Ch 16 Cox, Ch 23 Comcast, Ch 242 DirecTV, Ch 105 Dish)