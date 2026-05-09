The Arizona men's tennis team is advancing to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

It was expected to be a tight match between No. 8 Arizona men's tennis and No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon at the LaNelle Robson Tennis Center, and it was just that.

The Wildcats came back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Sooners 4-3 on the racket of senior and the program's all-time singles wins leader, Jay Friend.

"The guys kept telling me it's never going to come down to you because I play too fast, but it did," Friend said.

The last time Friend was in this position was against UCF last season with the match on his racket.

"I've been in this position before and the last time I lost 7-6 in the third set, so obviously I was fighting those demons a little bit," he said. "The guys did their job and that took so much pressure off me."

It was a rough start for Arizona (24-4), dropping the doubles point and the first completed singles match to fall behind 2-0.

It was sophomore Glib Sekachov, who missed both of last week's matches due to an illness, who got the Wildcats on the board with a 6-3, 6-2 win on Court 6.

After Oklahoma took Court 2 to take a 3-1 lead, Arizona found itself one more loss away from having its season end in the Sweet 16 again.

Junior Sasha Rozin battled through two tiebreak wins to cut the deficit to 3-2 before freshman Alejandro Arcilo took home his match 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Court 5.