TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL (CWS)
11 a.m., ESPN — North Carolina vs. West Virginia
4 p.m., ESPN — Oklahoma vs. Georgia
MLB
9:30 a.m., MLBN — Regional coverage
12:30 p.m., MLBN — Regional coverage
12:40 p.m., DBAX — L.A. Angels at Arizona
4 p.m., MLBN — Regional coverage
7 p.m., MLBN — Regional coverage
SOCCER (MEN’S WORLD CUP)
10 a.m., FOX — Portugal vs. DR Congo, group stage
1 p.m., FOX — England vs. Croatia, group stage
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4 p.m., FS1 — Ghana vs. Panama, group stage
7 p.m., FS1 — Uzbekistan vs. Colombia, group stage
SOFTBALL
3 p.m., CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA
2 a.m., TEN — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA (Thu.)
WNBA
5 p.m., USA — New York at Chicago
7 p.m., MERC — Las Vegas at Phoenix (also on USA)
RADIO
MLB
12:40 p.m., 1490-AM — L.A. Angels at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m., 1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m., 1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: CBSSN (Ch 315 Cox, Ch 412 Comcast, Ch 221 DirecTV, Ch 158 Dish) DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 Cox, Ch 1261 Comcast, Ch 686 DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 Cox, Ch 2 Comcast, Ch 206 DirecTV, Ch 140 Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 (Ch 27 Cox, Ch 32 Comcast, Ch 219 DirecTV, Ch 150 Dish) MERC is Phoenix Mercury games (13.3 over the air, Ch 19 on Cox)) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 Cox, Ch 271 Comcast, Ch 213 DirecTV, Ch 152 Dish) TEN is Tennis Channel (Ch 315 Cox, Ch 277 Comcast, Ch 217 DirecTV, Ch 400 Dish) USA (Ch 16 Cox, Ch 23 Comcast, Ch 242 DirecTV, Ch 105 Dish)