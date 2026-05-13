“The goal is to score high and win the Big 12,” she said. “We’re on a really good track. We have amazing weather and amazing competition. The Big 12 is one of the best conferences out there.”

In prime shape

For the seniors on the team, the upcoming home tournament represents the culmination of four years of travel and competition. And they’re sharing what they’ve learned with younger athletes, Watson said.

“I honestly tell them to trust themselves and the process,” she said. “Make them say your name. Some people might not be expecting us to do good, but we’re going to prove them wrong.”

Senior Camila Aguilar-Perez added that while her collegiate career is ending, she plans to go out with a bang.

“Soak it all in, not everyone gets to be here, and not everyone gets to run with block A,” she said.

The Big 12 championships will bring elite competition to Tucson, with more than 15 universities.

Texas Tech men’s and women’s teams will be looking to repeat after both finished first in the Big 12 championships last year. BYU's teams both took second. The UA will be looking to advance after the men and women both finished eighth last year.

But with the home-field advantage and a string of recent personal bests, the Wildcats believe they are in prime shape to contend for a team win, Perez said.

“I want to finish it off with a bang and get one more win with my team,” she said. “Winning is the biggest goal. It’s about scoring points and getting a team win.”

The Big 12 Championship will take place Thursday through Saturday at the Roy P. Drachman Stadium, 501 S. Plumer Ave. Tickets are available at tucne.ws/b12tracktucson.