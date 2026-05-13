Following a record-breaking performance at the Desert Heat Classic earlier this month, the Arizona women’s track team is shifting its focus toward a historic postseason.
For the first time, the Wildcats will host the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which will be held at UA’s newly renovated Roy P. Drachman Stadium.
The new track at the stadium serves as both a competitive advantage and a point of pride, head coach Andrew Dubs said. And hosting the championship is a historic moment for UA track and field athletes to shine, building on the momentum of a successful regular season.
“It’s an opportunity to showcase our student-athletes, and just kind of put them on display,” he said. “Everyone’s really, really excited.”
Both the Arizona men’s and women’s teams will compete in the championships.
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While hosting a major conference tournament often brings added scrutiny, the Wildcats are framing the event as exciting rather than stressful. Dubs said his goal for the athletes is to enter the postseason with trust in their preparation.
“Confidence is a huge piece,” he said. “If you go into the postseason with confidence, trusting in yourself, trusting in the training you’ve done … then they are going to know that collectively as a team, we’re in a really good place.”
Culture of confidence
This confidence was on display during the May 2 Desert Heat meet.
Senior McKenna Watson tied the school record for the Women’s 4x100m dash alongside teammates Zakiya Hill, Brooke Lyons, and Taylen Wise.
She said the results are “setting the tone” for the Big 12 tournament.
“The goal is to score high and win the Big 12,” she said. “We’re on a really good track. We have amazing weather and amazing competition. The Big 12 is one of the best conferences out there.”
In prime shape
For the seniors on the team, the upcoming home tournament represents the culmination of four years of travel and competition. And they’re sharing what they’ve learned with younger athletes, Watson said.
“I honestly tell them to trust themselves and the process,” she said. “Make them say your name. Some people might not be expecting us to do good, but we’re going to prove them wrong.”
Senior Camila Aguilar-Perez added that while her collegiate career is ending, she plans to go out with a bang.
“Soak it all in, not everyone gets to be here, and not everyone gets to run with block A,” she said.
The Big 12 championships will bring elite competition to Tucson, with more than 15 universities.
Texas Tech men’s and women’s teams will be looking to repeat after both finished first in the Big 12 championships last year. BYU's teams both took second. The UA will be looking to advance after the men and women both finished eighth last year.
But with the home-field advantage and a string of recent personal bests, the Wildcats believe they are in prime shape to contend for a team win, Perez said.
“I want to finish it off with a bang and get one more win with my team,” she said. “Winning is the biggest goal. It’s about scoring points and getting a team win.”
The Big 12 Championship will take place Thursday through Saturday at the Roy P. Drachman Stadium, 501 S. Plumer Ave. Tickets are available at tucne.ws/b12tracktucson.
Arizona Sonoran News is a news service of the University of Arizona School of Journalism.