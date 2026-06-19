TV
AUTO RACING
5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Trucks: NCTS at San Diego
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m., Ch 18/58 — AVP: Week 4
GOLF
3:30 a.m., NBCPK — PGA: U.S. Open, second round
10:30 a.m., NBC — PGA: U.S. Open, second round (also on NBCPK)
Noon, GOLF — LPGA: Meijer Classic, second round
4:30 p.m., NBCPK — PGA: U.S. Open, second round
HOCKEY (AHL FINALS)
4 p.m., NHLN — Chicago at Toronto, Game 5 (if necessary)
MLB
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4 p.m., MLBN — Milwaukee-Atlanta or Washington-Tampa Bay
5:15 p.m., ATV+ — St. Louis at Kansas City
6:45 p.m., ATV+ — Minnesota at Arizona
7 p.m., MLBN — Boston-Seattle or L.A. Angels-Athletics
SOCCER (MEN’S WORLD CUP)
Noon, FOX — U.S. vs. Australia, group stage
3 p.m., FOX — Scotland vs. Morocco, group stage
5:30 p.m., FOX — Brazil vs. Haiti, group stage
8 p.m., FS1 — Turkiye vs. Paraguay, group stage
SOFTBALL
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA
2:30 a.m., TEN — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA (Sat.)
WNBA
4:30 p.m., ION — Washington at New York
7 p.m., ION — Minnesota at Golden State
RADIO
MLB
6:45 p.m., 1490-AM — Minnesota at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m., 1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m., 1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ATV+ is Apple TV+ ESPN2 (Ch 25 Cox, Ch 30 Comcast, Ch 209 DirecTV, Ch 143 Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 (Ch 27 Cox, Ch 32 Comcast, Ch 219 DirecTV, Ch 150 Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 Cox, Ch 28 Comcast, Ch 218 DirecTV, Ch 401 Dish) ION (Ch 71 Cox, Ch 16 Comcast, Ch 305 DirecTV, Ch 250 Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 Cox, Ch 271 Comcast, Ch 213 DirecTV, Ch 152 Dish) NBC (Channel 4) NBCPK is NBC Peacock (streaming only) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 308 Cox, Ch 307 Comcast, Ch 215 DirecTV, Ch 157 Dish) TEN is Tennis Channel (Ch 315 Cox, Ch 277 Comcast, Ch 217 DirecTV, Ch 400 Dish)