TV
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — World Series Final
MLB (NATIONAL)
3:30 p.m.
MLBLN — Toronto at Tampa Bay
5:05 p.m.
TBS — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
MLB (REGIONAL)
4:10 p.m.
DBACKS.TV / NESN — Arizona at Boston
TENNIS
8 a.m.
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TENNIS — Cincinnati Open
WNBA
4 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Toronto
6 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Las Vegas
RADIO
MLB
4:10 p.m.
1490-AM — Arizona at Boston
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m.
1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m.
1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)