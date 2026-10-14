Paramount+ — Real Madrid at AS Roma; Fenerbahce at Aston Villa; Borussia Dortmund at Bodo/Glimt; Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City; FC Porto at Real Betis; AEK Athens at Shakhtar Donetsk; VfB Stuttgart at Slovan Bratislava

RADIO

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