TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Kennesaw State at Missouri State
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Kentucky at Sam Houston
MLB PLAYOFFS
5 p.m.
FS1 — NLCS: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3
NHL
5:30 p.m.
TNT / truTV — Dallas at Colorado
SOCCER (MLS)
4:30 p.m.
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Apple TV — Atlanta United FC at CF Montréal; Charlotte FC at Columbus Crew; Red Bull New York at D.C. United; New England Revolution at FC Cincinnati; N.Y. City FC at Inter Miami CF; Orlando City SC at Toronto FC
5:30 p.m.
Apple TV — Philadelphia Union at Chi. Fire FC; Seattle Sounders FC at FC Dallas; Sporting Kansas City at Nashville SC; Vancouver Whitecaps at St. Louis City SC
6:30 p.m.
Apple TV — Minnesota United FC at Colorado Rapids; San Jose Earthquakes at Real Salt Lake
7:30 p.m.
Apple TV — Portland Timbers at LA Galaxy; Austin FC at LAFC; Houston Dynamo FC at San Diego FC
SOCCER (CHAMPIONS LEAGUE)
9:45 a.m.
Paramount+ — Como at Feyenoord Rotterdam; Liverpool at LASK Linz
Noon
Paramount+ — Real Madrid at AS Roma; Fenerbahce at Aston Villa; Borussia Dortmund at Bodo/Glimt; Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City; FC Porto at Real Betis; AEK Athens at Shakhtar Donetsk; VfB Stuttgart at Slovan Bratislava
RADIO
MLB PLAYOFFS
5 p.m.
1490-AM — NLCS: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.
1450-AM — “Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.
1290-AM — “D.K. on the Sports Tip”
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)