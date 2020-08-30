Former Wildcat Bobby Dalbec homers in MLB debut with Boston Red Sox

Former Arizona Wildcats standout Bobby Dalbec was recalled by the Boston Red Sox and made his major-league debut Sunday. It didn't take long for him to show off the power that makes him one of the club's top prospects.

Dalbec, a two-way player at the UA from 2014-16, started at first base and batted eighth in the Red Sox lineup against the Washington Nationals. He hit a home run in his second at-bat.

Have you met Bobby? Let us introduce you. pic.twitter.com/4vcOuZyGNM — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 30, 2020

Earlier Sunday, Boston traded first baseman Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres. At 11-22 entering Sunday, the Red Sox had the worst record in the American League.