Former Wildcat Bobby Dalbec homers in MLB debut with Boston Red Sox

Former Arizona Wildcats standout Bobby Dalbec was recalled by the Boston Red Sox and made his major-league debut Sunday. It didn't take long for him to show off the power that makes him one of the club's top prospects.
Dalbec, a two-way player at the UA from 2014-16, started at first base and batted eighth in the Red Sox lineup against the Washington Nationals. He hit a home run in his second at-bat.
Earlier Sunday, Boston traded first baseman Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres. At 11-22 entering Sunday, the Red Sox had the worst record in the American League.
Dalbec, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 MLB draft, hit 79 home runs with a .261/.362/.505 slash line in four seasons in the Boston minor-league system. Minor-league baseball was shut down this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dalbec had been working out at Boston’s alternate training site.
Dalbec hit 24 homers in three seasons at Arizona. He also won 17 games and saved 14 as a pitcher for the Wildcats, helping them reach the College World Series finals in 2016.
Bobby Dalbec joins an elite group
Bobby Dalbec made his major-league debut on Sunday afternoon, becoming the latest in a long line of Arizona Wildcats in The Show.
Dalbec is the 27th Wildcat to make his big-league debut in the last 11 years.
Here's a look:
Ryan Perry
Ryan Perry
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 8, 2009
Team: Detroit Tigers
Trevor Crowe
Trevor Crowe
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 9, 2009
Team: Cleveland Indians
Mark Melancon
Mark Melancon
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 26, 2009
Team: New York Yankees
Daniel Schlereth
Daniel Schlereth
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: May 29, 2009
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Brad Mills
Brad Mills
Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher
Big-league debut: June 18, 2009
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Jason Donald
Jason Donald
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: May 18, 2010
Team: Cleveland Indians
Konrad Schmidt
Konrad Schmidt
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Sept. 13, 2010
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Jordan Brown
Jordan Brown
Position: First base/outfield
Big-league debut: Aug. 1, 2010
Team: Cleveland Indians
Cory Burns
Cory Burns
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 4, 2012
Team: San Diego Padres
Preston Guilmet
Preston Guilmet
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: July 10, 2013
Team: Cleveland Indians
Donn Roach
Donn Roach
Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 2, 2014
Team: San Diego Padres
Brad Glenn
Brad Glenn
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: June 27, 2014
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Dan Butler
Dan Butler
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 10, 2014
Team: Boston Red Sox
Rob Refsnyder
Rob Refsnyder
Position: Second base/outfield
Big-league debut: July 11, 2015
Team: New York Yankees
Jett Bandy
Jett Bandy
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Sept. 14, 2015
Team: Los Angeles Angels
Joey Rickard
Joey Rickard
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 4, 2016
Team: Baltimore Orioles
Andy Burns
Andy Burns
Position: Infielder
Big-league debut: May 9, 2016
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Alex Mejia
Alex Mejia
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: June 29, 2017
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Willie Calhoun
Willie Calhoun
Position: Third baseman/outfielder/designated hitter
Big-league debut: Sept. 12, 2017
Team: Texas Rangers
Scott Kingery
Scott Kingery
Position: Infielder
Big-league debut: March 30, 2018
Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Johnny Field
Name: Johnny Field
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 14, 2018
Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Kevin Newman
Kevin Newman
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: Aug. 16, 2018
Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Brandon Dixon
Brandon Dixon
Position: Infielder/outfielder
Big-league debut: May 22, 2018
Team: Cincinnati Reds
Daniel Ponce de Leon
Daniel Ponce de Leon
Position: Starting pitcher
Big-league debut: July 23, 2018
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Kevin Ginkel
Kevin Ginkel
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 5, 2019
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Seth Mejias-Brean
Seth Mejias-Brean
Position: Infielder
Big-league debut: Sept. 4
Team: San Diego Padres
Bobby Dalbec
Bobby Dalbec
Position: Third base/designated hitter
Big-league debut: Aug. 30, 2020
Team: Boston Red Sox
