Prefer us on Google Learn More

Well-traveled former Arizona guard Gabe York will get a chance to play for his home country for the first time in his career next month, making the USA Basketball team that will play two World Cup qualifier games.

USA, 3-1 in qualifiers so far, is scheduled to play at Dominican Republic on July 3 at 5 p.m. and at Mexico on July 6 at 7 p.m. in what will be the second of six qualifying windows for the 2017 FIBA World Cup. All FIBA World Cup qualifiers will be streamed on Courtside 1891.

York, 32, spent last season playing for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls in China, where he averaged 13.8 points and 3.3 assists while shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Since finishing a four-year career at Arizona in 2016, York has also played in Spain, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Puerto Rico and the USA -- including five seasons in the G League and five NBA games over the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with the Indiana Pacers.