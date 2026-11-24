No. 8 Arizona (4-1) vs Providence (5-1)
Maui Invitational semifinal | Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii | Tuesday 3 p.m. | ESPN2 | 1290-AM
Probable starters
ARIZONA
23 G JJ Mandaquit (6-1 sophomore)
7 G Derek Dixon (6-5 sophomore)
3 G Caleb Holt (6-5 freshman)
8 F Ivan Kharchenkov (6-7 sophomore)
13 C Motiejus Krivas (7-2 senior)
Key reserves
2 G Cameron Holmes (6-6 freshman)
35 F Maksim Brnovic (6-10 freshman)
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30 F Evan Otten (6-11 senior)
PROVIDENCE
24 G Malik Mack (6-2 senior)
21 G Myles Byrd (6-6 senior)
11 G Ryan Mela (6-7 junior)
10 F Jacob Bannarbie (6-9 junior)
7 F Arrinten Page (6-11 senior)
Key reserves
13 F Leonardo Marangon (6-7 freshman)
9 G Gavin Hightower (6-1 sophomore)
20 C Samson Aletan (6-10 senior)
How they match up
The series: Arizona and Providence have split six games but have only played once since the Wildcats defeated the Friars 96-92 in overtime in the 1997 Elite Eight to reach the Final Four, where they won the NCAA title. Providence beat Arizona 69-65 during the Wooden Legacy event in Orange County, Calif., during the 2015-16 season in the last matchup.
Game agreement: Arizona is paying Kemper Sports Marketing a $35,000 fee for administration and marketing to be in the Nov. 23-25 Maui Invitational.
Providence overview: A former assistant to Nate Oats at Buffalo and Alabama, Bryan Hodgson has reworked the Friars’ defense in his first season while turning over much of the roster. Providence ranked 170th in defensive efficiency while going 15-18 last season under Kim English but so far ranks 13th, with long, aggressive defenders who work to turn opponents over frequently.
Providence ranks eighth nationally in defensive turnover percentage (25.6) and fifth in steal percentage, swiping away the ball on 16.5% of opponents’ possessions. They also keep opponents to just 37.0% shooting overall.
Offensively, the Friars are efficient two-point shooters (45.8%) though they don’t get to the line often, ranking just 347th in percentage of free throws taken to field goals taken (24.8). Nine different Providence players have started, and five of them average in double figures.
Key players
Providence
Myles Byrd
Once a UA recruiting target who turned into the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year at San Diego State, Byrd switched coasts this season and became the centerpiece of Hodgson’s defense. Byrd leads the country in steal percentage, taking the ball from opponents on 8.5% of their possessions when he’s on the floor.
Arizona
JJ Mandaquit
Without RJ Godfrey this week, the Wildcats are sticking with a smaller starting lineup with Mandaquit starting at point guard. The timing is ideal, since Mandaquit is playing college basketball in his home state for the first time ever, celebrating with a career-high-tying 15 points in his first Hawaii college game on Monday. He said it's been "everything I could have dreamed of."
Sidelines
No time for mai tais
That the Wildcats left the Lahaina Civic Center with just about 15 hours before they have to play Providence is just part of the deal in the Maui Invitational sometimes, and UA coach Tommy Lloyd is rolling with it.
“Listen, these deals move fast,” Lloyd said after the Wildcats beat Colorado State on Monday. “We'll meet with the team tonight, probably start talking a little bit about what a plan could be. We'll kind of firm it up in the morning, and then we'll tip the ball up.
“We don't have a lot of time to make tactical changes or anything like that. But we've practiced and we're prepared for these quick turnarounds.”
Maybe the Wildcats’ fans will help more, too. Maui Invitational officials didn’t usher in UA’s main block of fans until introductions were underway, and Lloyd said they didn’t really get going until Motiejus Krivas threw down a monster dunk off his steal at midcourt.
“That kind of woke our Arizona crowd up a little bit,” Lloyd said. “We have a great contingent here. Might have had a few too many mai tais early in the day. Felt a little sleepy, a little too much beach time.
“You know, in Arizona we go to bed early. There’s no doubt about that. I thought they were a little sleepy tonight. Mo woke them up a little bit, but I've got faith our fans will be ready to rock tomorrow.”
Downtown Mo
On top of his usual production inside, Krivas actually had several eye openers Monday. He threw down his emphatic dunk by going up with his left hand off his right foot — “he probably does that better going left than he would right,” Lloyd said — while he also sandwiched two 3-pointers around a first-half timeout.
But Lloyd also noted that Krivas made just 3 of 6 free throws, effectively giving back a point or two.
“Mo had some jaw-dropping moments, but I don't know if you can make two 3s and miss three free throws,” Lloyd said, grinning slightly. “I don't know if that's allowed, but he did that tonight.”
Lloyd went on to compliment Krivas for the unselfish way he plays, noting how the Wildcats mostly need him to take advantage of his edge inside.
“He plays the game for the team, and we have other guys who are probably a little bit better 3-point shooters than him, and they can't do what he does inside,” Lloyd said. “He's so unique in in what he can do and the attention that he draws. That creates so much value for us down around the basket. I think that that will always be his bread and butter”
Friars legally blocked, too
While Lloyd is among those noting that Arizona forward RJ Godfrey is the only one of 22 Big 12 “five-for-five” players not to get eligible via a courthouse somewhere, Providence actually has two blocked players.
Wing Joseph Pinion and guard Derek Simpson were denied a preliminary injunction against the NCAA on Nov. 20, just three days before Godfrey was denied a similar request for a temporary restraining order in Pima County Superior Court.
U.S. District Court Judge Melissa DuBose ruled in Rhode Island that the plaintiffs did not establish a likelihood of success in their claim that the NCAA breached its contract with them. In Arizona, Godfrey was denied because presiding Judge Scott McDonald said it wouldn’t be appropriate to put a TRO on the NCAA until it is served the lawsuit.
However, Providence is actually 1-2 in five-for-five cases: Forward Elijah Sanders became eligible via a California ruling and is averaging 11.0 minutes over four games so far this season.
Numbers game
2: Ivan Kharchenkov’s ranking in the analytics-driven Kenpom.com Player of the Year race, behind only Dedan Thomas of Houston.
25.6: Percent of possessions that Providence opponents have turned the ball over on, making the Friars the eighth-ranked team in defensive turnover percentage.
10: Fouls drawn by Krivas over 29 minutes in the Wildcats’ first-round Maui Invitational game against Colorado State.
— Bruce Pascoe
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe