But Lloyd also noted that Krivas made just 3 of 6 free throws, effectively giving back a point or two.

“Mo had some jaw-dropping moments, but I don't know if you can make two 3s and miss three free throws,” Lloyd said, grinning slightly. “I don't know if that's allowed, but he did that tonight.”

Lloyd went on to compliment Krivas for the unselfish way he plays, noting how the Wildcats mostly need him to take advantage of his edge inside.

“He plays the game for the team, and we have other guys who are probably a little bit better 3-point shooters than him, and they can't do what he does inside,” Lloyd said. “He's so unique in in what he can do and the attention that he draws. That creates so much value for us down around the basket. I think that that will always be his bread and butter”

Friars legally blocked, too

While Lloyd is among those noting that Arizona forward RJ Godfrey is the only one of 22 Big 12 “five-for-five” players not to get eligible via a courthouse somewhere, Providence actually has two blocked players.

Wing Joseph Pinion and guard Derek Simpson were denied a preliminary injunction against the NCAA on Nov. 20, just three days before Godfrey was denied a similar request for a temporary restraining order in Pima County Superior Court.

U.S. District Court Judge Melissa DuBose ruled in Rhode Island that the plaintiffs did not establish a likelihood of success in their claim that the NCAA breached its contract with them. In Arizona, Godfrey was denied because presiding Judge Scott McDonald said it wouldn’t be appropriate to put a TRO on the NCAA until it is served the lawsuit.