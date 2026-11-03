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SAN FRANCISCO — The Phoenix Suns lost again, but they took a major step in the right direction in a 116-113 loss on Monday to the Golden State Warriors before a sellout crowd of 18,064 at Chase Center.

Yes, they blew a 17-point, first-half lead.

Golden State used a 12-0 run late in the first half to cut that deficit to six at the break.

Yes, the Suns lacked late-game execution, committing seven turnovers in the fourth quarter, with three in the final two minutes.

Yes, they shot just 22 of 30 from the free-throw line. Jalen Green, a career 79.6% free-throw shooter who knocked down 80% of his free throws through the first four games, went an uncharacteristic 1 of 6.

Despite all of that, the Suns (1-4) still had a chance to force overtime at the buzzer against one of the NBA’s hottest teams.

Collin Gillespie missed a 36-footer as time expired after Stephen Curry missed a free throw with 5.1 seconds left.

The greatest shooter ever made his first 51 attempts this season before that misfire opened the door for Phoenix to extend the game. He scored a game-high 34 points, with 25 coming in the second half fueled by a 4-of-8 effort from 3.

The Warriors (5-3) won a fifth straight game in avenging a road loss to the Suns on Oct. 24, with this victory coming on the second of a back-to-back.

They should feel good about their current state, but so should Phoenix to a degree, despite its 1-4 start and third consecutive defeat.