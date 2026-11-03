SAN FRANCISCO — The Phoenix Suns lost again, but they took a major step in the right direction in a 116-113 loss on Monday to the Golden State Warriors before a sellout crowd of 18,064 at Chase Center.
Yes, they blew a 17-point, first-half lead.
Golden State used a 12-0 run late in the first half to cut that deficit to six at the break.
Yes, the Suns lacked late-game execution, committing seven turnovers in the fourth quarter, with three in the final two minutes.
Yes, they shot just 22 of 30 from the free-throw line. Jalen Green, a career 79.6% free-throw shooter who knocked down 80% of his free throws through the first four games, went an uncharacteristic 1 of 6.
Despite all of that, the Suns (1-4) still had a chance to force overtime at the buzzer against one of the NBA’s hottest teams.
People are also reading…
Collin Gillespie missed a 36-footer as time expired after Stephen Curry missed a free throw with 5.1 seconds left.
The greatest shooter ever made his first 51 attempts this season before that misfire opened the door for Phoenix to extend the game. He scored a game-high 34 points, with 25 coming in the second half fueled by a 4-of-8 effort from 3.
The Warriors (5-3) won a fifth straight game in avenging a road loss to the Suns on Oct. 24, with this victory coming on the second of a back-to-back.
They should feel good about their current state, but so should Phoenix to a degree, despite its 1-4 start and third consecutive defeat.
Now, can this team respond like last season, when Phoenix went 7-1 in its next eight games after also starting 1-4?
Hmmmm.
Here are takeaways from Monday's game as the Suns begin a seven-game homestand Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that blasted them by 41 points in the season opener in Portland.
What the Suns can build upon
Not so sure these Suns can have a 7-1 surge with the likes of Portland, Houston, San Antonio and the Los Angeles Lakers coming to Phoenix during a lengthy upcoming homestand, but they have plenty to build on from Monday night.
Phoenix showed some resolve after squandering their 17-point lead and regained the advantage in the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run – and with Devin Booker on the bench with foul trouble. Booker fouled out late in the fourth quarter with a team-high 26 points.
The 9-0 run started after Miles Bridges picked up what he admitted was a bad technical foul with 7:26 left in the game and Phoenix down 103-97. Warriors' rookie Yaxel Lendeborg hit the tech free throws to make the difference seven.
Bridges responded with a 3-and-assist to Green that trimmed the lead to two and led to a Golden State timeout.
Coming out of the timeout, Green forced Brandin Podziemski into a turnover and transition opportunity for Bridges.
Bridges missed the contested layup, but Green followed with a fiery two-handed dunk to tie the game.
Then Dillon Brooks put the Suns ahead, 106-104, with a jumper with 5:29 left.
Now the Suns failed to close, but that earlier response, especially with Booker on the bench, shows they can still put their imprint on the game even when their best player is on the bench against a solid team that's playing well.
Strong defensive start
Phoenix limited the Warriors to 19 points in the first quarter. That’s the fewest the Suns have surrendered in the first quarter this season and second-lowest for any quarter.
Granted, those 19 points the Suns allowed in the fourth quarter Oct. 21 at Portland came in garbage time after yielding 107 through three quarters. They actually trailed by 52 points late in the fourth and were on course to suffer their worst margin of defeat in franchise history before the bench made some shots to make the difference just 41.
Phoenix was horrible defensively that night, and the next game, and the next game, and yes, the next game in its 1-3 start, but brought the intensity and focus on that end to begin Monday's game.
Golden State not only shot 33.3% from the field in the first quarter, going 2-of-15 from 3, but they also managed just two free-throw attempts. So not only did the Suns play solid defense, but they also weren't fouling unnecessarily.
Phoenix committed four fouls in the first quarter. So Golden State wasn't in the bonus.
Rest of the game? The Warriors attempted 35 free throws.
Other positive signs? Jalen Green bounced back from his 2-point effort in Friday’s home loss to the Denver Nuggets with 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to four turnovers. Oso Ighodaro posted 14 points off the bench on 6-of-6 shooting.
The Suns limited Golden State to 31% shooting from 3 after the Nuggets torched them from distance at 52.6%.