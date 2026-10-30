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Brett Yormark is departing from his role as Big 12 commissioner after overseeing the league's growth to 16 teams, including Arizona.

The conference announced his departure Friday, saying he would leave on Jan. 31 and that a national search for a successor would begin immediately by the league's board of directors.

"Serving as the commissioner of the Big 12 Conference has been an extraordinary honor," Yormark said in a statement, thanking the league's board, ADs, coaches, athletes and fans. "I am looking forward to passing the baton to the next commissioner and continuing to cheer this league on as a lifelong fan of the Big 12."

Among other moves, Yormark steered the Big 12 through a significant round of conference realignment, inviting UA, ASU, Colorado and Utah in 2024 after the Pac-12 imploded. The Big 12 had appeared endangered itself when Oklahoma and Texas announced their intention to leave in 2021, eventually moving to the SEC in 2024.

Serving at a time when college athletes started being compensated with outside NIL and school-paid funds, Yormark also secured the Big 12's $20 million sponsorship deal with Monster Energy. He was known for speaking up on issues of change in college sports, including around the implementation of the House settlement; the creation of the College Sports Commission; the Protect College Sports Act; and the expansion of the College Football Playoff.

Also an unabashed promoter of the conference, Yormark frequently called the Big 12 men's basketball the "second best basketball league in the world" behind only the NBA.