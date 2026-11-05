While Krivas hit the 30-point mark, sophomore forward Ivan Kharchenkov had 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Of the UA freshmen, guard Caleb Holt scored 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting, while forward Cameron Holmes 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

Holmes embodied the Wildcats' change from Monday to Thursday: He had just one point and missed both field goals he tried against the Bruins on Monday in what was his college debut.

Off the bench on Thursday, Holmes hit his first attempt, a 3-pointer, to give UA a 33-20 lead with 8:32 left in the first half. Thirty seconds later, he made a layup on the break.

"It felt great," Holmes said. "I feel like my teammates prior to the UCLA game were just telling me to be confident in my shot. When I knocked it down, it felt amazing. Just to finally hit one, and know that all the work that I put in is working."

Saying Holmes is an "awesome kid," Lloyd said he was happy to see him find some success -- and that Holmes can built on that partly by adjusting on the other end of the court a little.

"I hope defensively he kind of settles in and kind of quits making up his own rules," Lloyd said. "It looks like he's making up his own rules out there, kind of hustling around. I mean, it's not from a lack of effort. It's just we gotta understand we have a plan for a reason."

Cal Poly guard Hamad Mousa, the Big West Conference’s leading scorer last season, also had 30 points to lead the Mustangs.