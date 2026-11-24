LAHAINA, Hawaii -- The Arizona Wildcats are facing the Providence Friars in a Maui Invitational semifinal game Tuesday afternoon. Follow along for updates by Star reporter Bruce Pascoe from and around the Lahaina Civic Center:
Peek-a-Zu
3:19 p.m.: In a mural behind the mountainside Lahaina Civic Center basket, a Maui Invitational mural pays homage to legendary coaches who have stopped over there, including Kansas’ Bill Self, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina's Roy Williams and Michigan State's Tom Izzo.
Except tucked into the upper left corner, right behind Self’s head, is a celebrating Azuolas Tubelis.
The then-UA standout forward from Lithuania had a monstrous 30 points and 11 rebounds in his first Maui Invitational game, a 101-93 Arizona win over Cincinnati and wound up making the all-tournament team after the Wildcats went on to beat San Diego State and Creighton to win the trophy.
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Tubelis is also featured on a mural outside the arena.
Godfrey attorneys taking heat
3:15 p.m.: The Texas Trial Group that represents Arizona forward RJ Godfrey is taking some heat for not getting results that have allowed him to play for the Wildcats so far this season.
There’s even a parody account on X called “Texas Trial and Error Group” that posted Tuesday that “we believe every student-athlete deserves a fifth, sixth and, where procedurally available, seventh chance.” It also declared “an unfavorable ruling is just a venue selection problem.”
Later Tuesday, the real Texas Trial Group asked “Arizona what is up with your wannabe attorney fan base sending us abuse at all hours?” The law firm’s X site said it did actually get Godfrey eligible (via a preliminary injunction in Georgia, a ruling the NCAA later received a stay on.
“We can’t make Arizona play him or stop NCAA vindictive agenda,” the Texas Trial Group posted. “It sucks. Our attorneys are doing everything they can.”
Tip time at 3:20 p.m.
3:06 p.m. Due to the late-running BYU-Ole Miss game, Arizona's semifinal with Providence is not scheduled to tip off until 3:20 p.m.
Ole Miss comes back to beat BYU
2:52 p.m.: Mississippi came back from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat BYU and advance to the Maui Invitational championship game. The Rebels will face the winner of the Arizona-Providence game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
BYU was playing again without point guard Rob Wright because of an unspecified lower-body injury.
How Arizona and Providence match up
The series: Arizona and Providence have split six games but have only played once since the Wildcats defeated the Friars 96-92 in overtime in the 1997 Elite Eight to reach the Final Four, where they won the NCAA title. Providence beat Arizona 69-65 during the Wooden Legacy event in Orange County, Calif., during the 2015-16 season in the last matchup.
Read the rest of the scouting report and notes here.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe