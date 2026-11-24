Later Tuesday, the real Texas Trial Group asked “Arizona what is up with your wannabe attorney fan base sending us abuse at all hours?” The law firm’s X site said it did actually get Godfrey eligible (via a preliminary injunction in Georgia, a ruling the NCAA later received a stay on.

“We can’t make Arizona play him or stop NCAA vindictive agenda,” the Texas Trial Group posted. “It sucks. Our attorneys are doing everything they can.”

Tip time at 3:20 p.m.

3:06 p.m. Due to the late-running BYU-Ole Miss game, Arizona's semifinal with Providence is not scheduled to tip off until 3:20 p.m.

Ole Miss comes back to beat BYU

2:52 p.m.: Mississippi came back from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat BYU and advance to the Maui Invitational championship game. The Rebels will face the winner of the Arizona-Providence game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

BYU was playing again without point guard Rob Wright because of an unspecified lower-body injury.

How Arizona and Providence match up