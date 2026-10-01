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Arizona might have another high-impact frontcourt player from Lithuania.

This time on the women’s team.

Gerda Raulusaityte, a native of Varena, Lithuania, and a transfer from USC, has made a positive early impression as the Wildcats gear up for the 2026-27 season. UA coach Becky Burke went so far as to say that Raulusaityte (pronounced roll-a-sheh-tee-tay) could be an all-conference-caliber player.

“The kid is so talented,” Burke said during UA women’s basketball media day Wednesday. “She’s so tough, hard-nosed and so versatile.

“If you look at us, we’re still probably a little bit smaller than maybe most in the Big 12. But we’re much more talented, and we have a much better basketball IQ. Gerda is one of those (players).

“She may be the pleasant surprise of the team. I think she’s gonna be one of the best post players in the Big 12, if I had to make a hot take right now, because she can shoot the 3, she can put it on the floor, she’s versatile defensively (and) she can guard inside-out, which gives us the ability to do a lot of different things.

“I loved her on film when I watched her at USC, and I love her even more in person. If you’re starting (10) games at Southern Cal, you can play some basketball.”

Raulusaityte appeared in all 32 games in her one season with the Trojans. She averaged 2.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game for a team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.