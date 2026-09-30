Ighodaro can facilitate, finish at the rim and set solid screens, but has been a liability at the free-throw line and isn’t an offensive scoring threat outside of 10 feet.

Maluach and Ighodaro will both play, but the Suns have a blueprint they established last season with Williams and Ighodaro. Williams started 55 of his career-high 60 games last season, but he played 23.6 minutes a game. Ighodaro averaged 22 minutes. In the fourth quarter, Ighodaro averaged six minutes while Williams averaged 5.7.

Ighodaro can always finish games, but if Maluach is having one of his better nights, the Suns can ride out with him, too.

Bridges vs Fleming

This isn’t about who will start. Miles Bridges, acquired in an offseason trade with Charlotte, is the answer at power forward.

The 28-year-old possesses strength, physicality, athleticism and can get to the rim. He's streaky from 3 but sounds willing to pass and put in defensive effort.

If he can bring those latter two skills to the table to go along with his ability to score, Bridges will have the same impact Dillon Brooks had in his first year in Phoenix last season.

The competition at this position really is about Rasheer Fleming getting meaningful minutes playing behind Bridges.

Fleming showed flashes of his potential as a rookie last season in terms of defending, shooting the corner 3 and making athletic plays at the four.

The Suns also have Ryan Dunn, a sound defender entering a pivotal third year, and rookie Koa Peat, who has an NBA body, can get into the paint, but isn’t a 3-point threat.