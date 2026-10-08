Prefer us on Google Learn More

After collecting more than 300 donated pairs of shoes for his Children of the Nile charity before the UA football spring game, Arizona men’s basketball forward Mabil Mawut found they were central to the success of a team camp held recently in his hometown of Bor Town, South Sudan.

Mawut said the Children of the Nile camp attracted more than 250 campers, with more than 85 of them able to receive donated shoes from Tucsonans that made it to South Sudan in part because a sympathetic Alaska Airlines manager allowed everybody in a family of six traveling from Tucson to Kenya to check a bag full of shoes for free.

“It was a great success!” Mawut said of the camp via text message.