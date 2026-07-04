How intense of a competitor is Arizona men’s basketball freshman Cameron Holmes?
Holmes’ final game in high school took place three months ago. The ending still bothers him.
Phoenix St. Mary’s upset Goodyear Millennium 66-64 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the Open Division semifinals.
Holmes blamed himself for letting that happen.
“The last play ... it was definitely a lot,” Holmes said. “I felt like we just weren't set, we didn't talk everything through and ... I didn't do a good job enough as a leader. I didn't step up and get the team together and really get them locked in for the last play.”
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The Tigers’ season ended in Final Four heartbreak — just like the Wildcats’. Holmes is eager to make another championship run in his home state.
The 6-foot-6 wing has been on campus for a little over a month, working with coaches and his new teammates. One of them is a familiar face: fellow freshman Caleb Holt, who roomed with Holmes at Team USA’s 16U national camp a few years back.
Holmes and Holt are roommates again in Tucson, looking to take the Wildcats back to the Final Four — and possibly further.
Holt was among the subjects Holmes discussed during an appearance on “The Wildcast” podcast this week. He also talked about his older brother, DaRon II, who’s entering his third season in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets; the player he modeled himself after; what he can learn from fellow left-hander Jalen Brunson; and more.
The conversation has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. The full interview can be heard on The Wildcast feed.
How would you describe your relationship with DaRon? What's it meant to you to have him show you the way?
A: “He’s really just my mentor. Of course, we all grew up playing basketball. My other brother as well, Quintyn, (who) switched over to football. But having DaRon in my life, he's always just led the way and shown me the way, how to play, ever since I was young. He's the one that's really taught me how to play basketball. So for him to be in my life, and be there as a big brother and just love and support me, it means a lot.”
You were in attendance for the 2024 NBA Draft. What was it like when his name got called?
A: “Oh, it was surreal. Just seeing my big brother get his name called, knowing that's everything that he dreamed (of) growing up, it was just the best feeling ever for him. I was so proud of him.”
What have workouts been like so far?
A: “They've been intense. They've been good. Definitely a test, but I really feel like I'm built for it.”
What kind of player is Caleb Holt? Tell us about his game.
A: “Caleb Holt is everything you could ask for. He's a hard worker. He does everything that a coach will ask for in a player. He's a defensive dawg. He gets after it on defense. He wants to win. He's a great teammate. He can get a bucket, too.”
Many would say the same about you. How would you describe your own game?
A: “I feel like I'm just a high-energetic guy, just trying to get after it every time. I can get a bucket, too. But I love playing defense. I love just being there for my team, being a great teammate.”
Why do you love playing defense? Not everybody feels that way about it.
A: “I feel like defense is just a hidden talent with some players. Ever since I was a kid, I've always tried to focus on just being the best player on defense, getting a stop, always talking. I just love the little things. Those are the things that matter.”
You’re a left-hander. Is there anyone you have modeled your game after or someone you’d compare your style to?
A: “Growing (up), I always watched James Harden. He was the main one for me, especially knowing that he went to Arizona State, right down the street. I always modeled my game after him. I tried Kevin Durant, but I feel like Kevin Durant is one of one."
Jalen Brunson is also a lefty. He's 6-2, you’re 6-6. But can you take anything from watching him play that you could maybe incorporate into your game?
A: “He plays very poised on offense, He just thinks a lot. He understands the game very well. That's something that you need in today's game. I feel like he's a three-level scorer. He can get to the paint, get to the midrange, get to the 3.”
Would you consider yourself a basketball junkie?
A: “Most definitely. I feel like all I want to do is play basketball.”
What about watching basketball? Watching film?
A: “Coach (Tommy Lloyd) is always harping on us to watch a lot of film, understand the game even more. I feel like film is a cheat code.”
Tommy was your coach for USA U19 tryouts, and he’s your coach again here at Arizona. What about his style or his way of running a program drew you here?
A: “He's a very smart coach. He knows what he's doing out there. He's going to push you to be the best possible player you can be.”
You played your entire high school career at one school, Millennium in Goodyear. That’s almost the exception nowadays for high-profile players. Why did you decide to stick with one school — even when your coach left heading into your senior year?
A: “I felt like staying at Millennium I would get so much better, and my game would just develop, and I really felt like it did over the course of those four years. I had some great coaches along the way. But loyalty is the biggest thing to me.
“I talked about it with my dad, my mom and my brothers, as well. ‘Should I stay?’ ... I feel like I did the right thing.”
What are your expectations for yourself and for the team this upcoming season?
A: “Everybody just lock in for this year and let's go win a national championship. The same thing stays clear: Just win, win, win. And everybody becomes the best possible version of themselves.”
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social