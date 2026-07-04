The conversation has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. The full interview can be heard on The Wildcast feed.

How would you describe your relationship with DaRon? What's it meant to you to have him show you the way?

A: “He’s really just my mentor. Of course, we all grew up playing basketball. My other brother as well, Quintyn, (who) switched over to football. But having DaRon in my life, he's always just led the way and shown me the way, how to play, ever since I was young. He's the one that's really taught me how to play basketball. So for him to be in my life, and be there as a big brother and just love and support me, it means a lot.”

You were in attendance for the 2024 NBA Draft. What was it like when his name got called?

A: “Oh, it was surreal. Just seeing my big brother get his name called, knowing that's everything that he dreamed (of) growing up, it was just the best feeling ever for him. I was so proud of him.”

What have workouts been like so far?

A: “They've been intense. They've been good. Definitely a test, but I really feel like I'm built for it.”

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