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The Arizona women’s basketball team will face Vanderbilt and George Washington in the Jacksonville Classic this fall, the tournament announced Tuesday.

The Wildcats face Vanderbilt on Nov. 23, followed by George Washington University on Nov. 25, both in Jacksonville, Florida. Vanderbilt reached the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 last year, while George Washington competed in the WNIT.

Broadcast, streaming and game times for the tournament will be released at a later time.

The Jacksonville Classic will feature nine Division I teams. Other teams competing are Middle Tennessee, Montana State, Oklahoma, Oregon State, UAB and Virginia.

Arizona begins its season on the road against Stanford on Nov. 2 as part of the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas before returning home to take on Iona in its home opener on Nov. 8.

Then Arizona will take on defending champions UCLA on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles.