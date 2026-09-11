Brennan said last season's contest, “to lose in double overtime here, the way we did, it was heartbreaking.”

“But that was last year,” Brennan said. “In terms of getting ready for this one now, that’s where our hearts and minds are at. ... Last year’s game is last year’s game. We have 50 new players and I’m sure they also have a bunch of new players, so we’re really not focused on that one as much as you might think. That one is in the past and I don’t have a time machine. We’re focused on right now.”

Brennan didn't sugarcoat the magnitude of Saturday's game. A win would put the Wildcats on the map. Worst-case scenario: the Wildcats lose to “one of the best teams in the conference for the last few years,” Brennan said.

“They have outstanding players at lots of different positions,” he added. “They’re very well-coached. This is a big-time football game. This is going to be a great football game. We get to go on the road and play in front of a tough environment and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

It’s a rarity for BYU to lose at home nowadays. The Cougars are 12-1 at home since 2024, which is the best home record by any Big 12 team during that time, followed by Texas Tech (13-2), Arizona State (12-2), Iowa State (11-3), Kansas State (10-3), TCU (9-4) and Arizona (10-5).

“It’s going to be loud as hell,” said Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.

Brennan said the atmosphere at LaVell Edwards Stadium didn't contribute to the Wildcats committing four turnovers, including three interceptions by Fifita, in 2024.