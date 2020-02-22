Missed free throws cost 24th-ranked Wildcats in overtime loss to No. 14 Oregon

Arizona’s Josh Green and Christian Koloko each missed a pair of potential game-winning free throws, Green near the end of regulation and Koloko with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, allowing Oregon to hang on for a 73-72 win over the Wildcats at McKale Center on Saturday.

It was the Ducks’ fifth straight win over Arizona, and second straight in overtime, while knocking the Wildcats down with them into a second-place tie in the Pac-12. Oregon, UCLA, Arizona and Colorado each have five losses, while ASU is alone in first place at 10-4 with two weeks to go.

After Green missed his free throws with 5.6 seconds left and the game tied at 64 in regulation, Koloko missed two with 1.4 seconds left and the Ducks ahead 73-72. It was a surprise appearance at the line for Koloko, who had received a full-court inbounds pass from Jemarl Baker with 1.8 seconds left, but was fouled by Oregon’s Payton Pritchard as he went up.

UA coach Sean Miller said after the game that it wasn’t Koloko’s place to be in that spot in the first place but he was in for a defensive purposes on the previous play, and because the clock did not stop, Koloko could not be subbed out.

“This loss doesn’t fall on Christian,” Miller said. “He had six rebounds in 10 minutes and did a really good job in a lot of areas.”