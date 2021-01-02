Terrell Brown's banked-in 3 helps Arizona pull out 86-82 double-OT thriller over Washington State

"He makes big shots and big plays.... and tonight he was playing with a heavy heart," UA assistant coach Jason Terry said. "He said he dedicated this one to his grandpa so his grandpa was on his side tonight."

Brown hit his 3 near the top of the key on an assist from James Akinjo, who played a pivotal role at the end of regulation, when he couldn't get a shot off in time; the first overtime, when he dished to Brown for a game-tying basket; and the second overtime.

"Everybody on our team can score," Brown said. "That's the beauty of our team. For example, today some people had their nights. It's back and forth: Me, James, Azuolas (Tubelis), Dalen (Terry), Christian (Koloko)... Everyone played up to a higher" level.

No one more so than Mathurin, who singlehandedly energized the Wildcats' smaller lineup, negating the foul trouble that limited Koloko, Tubelis, Jordan Brown and Ira Lee.

"I knew I had to step up on the floor," Mathurin said. "I knew my role was to grab the rebounds and I did what I had to do."