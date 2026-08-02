"He runs full speed, downhill at you," Arizona senior linebacker Chase Kennedy said of Blomstrom. "Nobody wants to be in front of that. He's physical, he wants to learn. Coop can do a lot of things for us. I just saw him run down the field with the receivers."

Blomstrom’s edge-rushing experience and physicality should put him in a position to take over a similar role left behind by former Wildcat Riley Wilson, who’s now in training camp with the New England Patriots.

Dwight Bootle

Position: Cornerback

Year: Redshirt junior

Height, weight: 5-9, 174 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Miami, Florida (Charlotte)

The rundown: Bootle started his career at Nebraska and played two seasons for the Cornhuskers before transferring to Charlotte, where he was a starter in 2025. Bootle had 38 tackles and a pass deflection for the 49ers last season.

Bootle "is very, very wiry and quick, can run," said Arizona cornerbacks coach Chip Viney.

"Reminds me of the guys that we had last year," Viney said. "He's a young man that brings a lot of energy to the room. The guys love him and take to him. He's a guy that I think is going to make a lot of plays this year."

Bootle could emerge as Arizona’s No. 2 cornerback alongside returning starter Jay’Vion Cole, who was second in the Big 12 with four interceptions last season. Bootle is competing with Boss, Watson and freshman Xaier Hiler for a starting cornerback role.