On both sides of the ball, Arizona football has plenty of returners this upcoming season. There’s also a plethora of new faces, albeit most of them have been in Tucson in the spring.
The Wildcats added a total of 45 newcomers this offseason — nearly 43% of its 105-player roster.
With Arizona football training camp starting on Wednesday, here’s a look at 10 offensive newcomers to monitor over the next few weeks.
Zachary Henning
Position: Center
Year: Redshirt junior
Height, weight: 6-4, 299 pounds
Hometown (previous school): Centennial, Colorado (Washington)
The rundown: Arizona explored the transfer portal this offseason and signed Henning, who played two seasons at Washington under former UA head coach Jedd Fisch.
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Henning played in 13 games last season and recorded 333 offensive snaps in place of starter Landen Hatchett, who broke his hand. Henning, who participated in the spring, will start at center, with redshirt senior Grayson Stovall and redshirt freshman Javian Goo as backups. Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege called Henning "an athletic freak."
"When you watched Zach's tape, he jumped off the tape at you," said Arizona offensive line coach Josh Oglesby. "Being in an offense that was multiple was beneficial, he's been exposed to multiple things. His athleticism that you saw on tape was enticing. He wasn't an easy get, I'll tell you that. There were a lot of teams that wanted his services, but we preached to him the opportunity of truly being developed."
Rodney Gallagher III
Position: Wide receiver, returner
Year: Senior
Height, weight: 5-10, 177 pounds
Hometown (previous school): Uniontown, Pennsylvania (West Virginia)
The rundown: In three years at West Virginia, Gallagher — nicknamed "Rod" — had 64 receptions for 605 yards and three touchdowns. The former four-star recruit, who has garnered comparisons to former UA wide receiver and punt returner Luke Wysong, had the second-most receptions (28) for the Mountaineers in 2025 — his only season under former Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez.
"He's fast, he's tough, he's played a lot of football, he gets it," Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said of Gallagher. "That part is going to be a lot of fun."
Doege said Gallagher “is a freaking dog” and “the perfect slot player.”
“He's good in space, explosive, hard to tackle and tough as they come,” Doege said. “We have some special talent in that receiver room. I'm really excited.”
Gallagher also took reps at punt returner in the spring and is expected to be one of the Wildcats’ top special teams players.
DJ Jordan
Position: Wide receiver
Year: Sophomore
Height, weight: 5-10, 185 pounds
Hometown (previous school): Watts, California (USC)
The rundown: Jordan was a highly touted recruit as a Los Angeles-area native and Sierra Canyon High School product. After redshirting his freshman season at USC, Jordan had five catches for 38 yards in his second season in 2025.
In the second half of the spring, Jordan emerged as a potential weapon with versatility and speed as an inside-outside receiver.
Jordan is "starting to get more comfortable in the scheme," Brennan said.
"As they're learning the scheme, they don't play as fast as they can," Brennan said. "Once they start to settle into the scheme, then you start to see the talent show up because they know what they're doing and they're playing with confidence and they're playing fast. That's been fun to see."
Arizona will likely have a starting trio of Tre Spivey, Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter at receiver, but Jordan should be a name to watch this fall.
Malachi Joyner
Position: Offensive tackle
Year: Freshman
Height, weight: 6-3, 290 pounds
Hometown (previous school): Gilbert (Williams Field High School)
The rundown: Arizona signed three tackles in its 2026 recruiting class, including early enrollee Khalil Sanogo, a 6-4, 328-pound freshman from Dallas. The other tackles in Arizona's '26 class were Joyner and El Paso native Justin Morales — both four-star prospects.
It’s been a decade since Arizona inked a four-star offensive lineman. The last four-star offensive lineman to sign with the Wildcats — using 247Sports.com’s ranking system — was Michael Eletise in 2016. Arizona landed two of them in Joyner and Morales.
“These two guys are incredible,” Oglesby said. “I’m smiling just talking about them, because they’re insanely athletic, crazy twitchy, strong.”
Both Joyner and Morales power clean “in the 350 (pounds) range,” and Morales can bench press “close to 450,” according to Oglesby.
Both freshman tackles didn’t enroll in the spring, but competed during the track and field season as shot-put throwers. Joyner won a state championship at shot put after breaking the school record with a throw of 61 feet, 2 inches. Brennan is "excited about Malachi and Morales.”
"We think both of those guys can get into the mix,” added Arizona’s head coach. “They're both super tough, they're really physical, strong and mature players. We're excited to get them here."
With left tackle Matthew Lado and right tackle Tristan Bounds expected to start this season, both Joyner and Morales will be competing with San Jose State transfer Nathan Hale and redshirt freshman Louis Akpa, among others, for backup roles this season.
“These two kids, if they’re not great, it’s not my fault,” Oglesby said of Joyner and Morales. “Obviously there’s a huge jump from high school to college as far as the verbiage and things they have to know. Malachi made a joke, like, ‘I used to run zone. It was either run left or run right.’ There is a huge learning curve for those guys, but the ability they have is awesome. I can’t wait to mold it. There’s only so many of those guys that you coach, and I think we’ve got two of them.”
Shane King
Position: Tight end
Year: Redshirt freshman
Height, weight: 6-3, 236 pounds
Hometown (previous school): Gainesville, Georgia (Southern Miss)
The rundown: King was recruited by Doege and tight ends coach Josh Miller at Marshall. The tight end signed with the Thundering Herd, but followed former Marshall head coach Charles Huff, who's now the head coach at Memphis following one season at Southern Miss.
Nicknamed "Suge," King's path to playing tight end has shades of former Wildcat Cameron Barmore, who was a big-bodied wide receiver and converted to tight end, according to Miller. The 6-3, 236-pound King grew up in Gainesville, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, and mostly played receiver until his final season at Gainesville High School.
"His big thing is cleaning up the run game," Miller said of King. "We'll get him there. He'll get there, because he's got the mentality to do it. He's got it, he'll get there and he's going to be a great player for the Wildcats for many years."
In the spring, Miller said King "has the ability to be an elusive receiver, and he's got naturally gifted hands."
RJ Mosley
Position: Wide receiver
Year: Freshman
Height, weight: 6-3, 199 pounds
Hometown (previous school): Brentwood, California (Pittsburg High School)
The rundown: Mosley is the highest-rated recruit signed to the UA's 2026 recruiting class. Mosley had 1,928 yards and 21 touchdowns in his three-year career at Pittsburg. Brennan saw Mosley score touchdowns against Los Gatos High School and Scotty Brennan, Brent Brennan's son, who quarterbacked the (ironically) Wildcats in 2024.
"He was so impressive," said Arizona’s head coach. "This long body that has track times and doesn't move like a 6-3 guy. He's sudden in his movement. His acceleration, he's dangerous with the ball in his hands after the catch. He's a really smart kid, great personality, big smile."
Mosley gained roughly 15 pounds of muscle since joining the program and was recently clocked at running 22.1 miles per hour, which is the fastest time in the receiver room — faster than speedster Isaiah Mizell, who garnered the reputation as the fastest receiver on the team. Wade said Mosley is “absolutely flying.”
“He looks fantastic,” Wade said. “Has a lot of length, runs really good routes, strong hands. As he starts to get more comfortable, you’ll start to see him hit the field. I anticipate him helping us.”
Oscar Rios
Position: Quarterback
Year: Freshman
Height, weight: 6-3, 170 pounds
Hometown (previous school): Downey, California (Downey High School)
The rundown: Arizona's backup quarterback competition will come down to redshirt freshmen Sawyer Anderson and Luke Haugo and freshman Oscar Rios, who is one of the Wildcats' top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. Rios was limited this spring after undergoing labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.
With Rios rehabbing, the second-team reps were split between Anderson and Haugo this spring.
Rios ended his career at Downey with 8,070 yards, 77 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, along with 2,227 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns.
Rios, who competed at the "Elite 11" quarterback event last summer, is the highest-rated quarterback to sign with the Wildcats since Nic Costa in 2001.
With Rios fully healthy, he’ll have a fair shot at competing for the backup quarterback spot and understudy Noah Fifita.
Antwan Roberts
Position: Running back
Year: Redshirt senior
Height, weight: 6-0, 204 pounds
Hometown (previous school): Nashville, Tennessee (Marshall)
The rundown: Roberts reunites with Doege, who was Marshall's offensive play-caller in 2024. Roberts didn't play in 2024 due to injury.
"He was an unbelievable teammate," Doege said of Roberts. "This guy is one of the most liked guys on the team right now. I knew that. The reason I felt OK about taking him is I knew that. … He's a big back that has some athletic ability and can run. Like I said, he's smart, tough and he's an unbelievable teammate. Whatever role it is, whether it be the starter or the third back, he's going to come in and be a part of what we're trying to do."
In 2025, the Nashville native had 90 rushes for 512 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Roberts joined Marshall in 2023 after starting his collegiate career at Independence Community College in Kansas.
Roberts will be in the mix at running back with seniors Kedrick Reescano and Quincy Craig and second-year running backs Wesley Yarbrough and Cornelius Warren III — and potentially Arizona’s 2025 leading rusher Ismail Mahdi, who could return as a result of the latest federal court ruling — allowing 2022 high school graduates to be grandfathered into the NCAA’s five-in-five eligibility model this year. Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris could conceivably return to the Wildcats.
Jordan Ross
Position: Wide receiver
Year: Junior
Height, weight: 5-10, 170 pounds
Hometown (previous school): Compton, California (Colorado State)
The rundown: Ross signed with Colorado State as a three-star prospect out of Warren High School in Downey, California, in 2024. Ross was also being recruited by the UA, Auburn, Colorado, Washington and Notre Dame, among others, but signed to play for CSU head coach Jay Norvell, who was fired halfway through last season.
Ross had 26 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown during his two-year career with the Rams. Ross, who played in Snoop Dogg's youth football league in Los Angeles, was a part of the CSU team that lost to Miami (Ohio) in the 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop. Ross had four catches for 58 yards in his first performance at what is now called Casino Del Sol Stadium.
Ross adds speed and experience to Arizona’s wide receiver corps.
Cole Rusk
Position: Tight end
Year: Redshirt senior
Height, weight: 6-5, 250 pounds
Hometown (previous school): Rock Island, Illinois (Illinois)
Rundown: Rusk, who hails from a mixed-martial arts background, started his college career at Eastern Michigan in 2021 before transferring to Murray State for a year and Illinois, where he played the last two seasons. Rusk had 19 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown last season at Illinois. Rusk showed promise as a pass-catching tight end this spring.
"Cole's got a lot of upside he hasn't been able to showcase before," Miller said. "He's going to play in an offense that is suited for his skillset. We're going to line him up all over the place and use his size and athleticism to manipulate matchups."
Rusk is one of five newcomers at tight end this season, with redshirt senior Tyler Powell being the only scholarship returner. Rusk, Powell, King, San Diego State transfer Arthur Ban and freshman Henry Gabalis, among others, will compete for reps at tight end.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports