Rios, who competed at the "Elite 11" quarterback event last summer, is the highest-rated quarterback to sign with the Wildcats since Nic Costa in 2001.

With Rios fully healthy, he’ll have a fair shot at competing for the backup quarterback spot and understudy Noah Fifita.

Antwan Roberts

Position: Running back

Year: Redshirt senior

Height, weight: 6-0, 204 pounds

Hometown (previous school): Nashville, Tennessee (Marshall)

The rundown: Roberts reunites with Doege, who was Marshall's offensive play-caller in 2024. Roberts didn't play in 2024 due to injury.

"He was an unbelievable teammate," Doege said of Roberts. "This guy is one of the most liked guys on the team right now. I knew that. The reason I felt OK about taking him is I knew that. … He's a big back that has some athletic ability and can run. Like I said, he's smart, tough and he's an unbelievable teammate. Whatever role it is, whether it be the starter or the third back, he's going to come in and be a part of what we're trying to do."

In 2025, the Nashville native had 90 rushes for 512 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Roberts joined Marshall in 2023 after starting his collegiate career at Independence Community College in Kansas.