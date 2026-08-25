The second quarter

The second quarter opened on the fifty yard line. This quarter was not quite so spectacular. Each team had the measure of the other and had settled down for a good hard scrap. The Varsity got two touchdowns and a goal out of it; however, they worked a little harder for it and gains were shorter. Marlar's block kick for 30 yards was unfortunate for him as he hurt his leg and had to leave the game. He was replaced by Bill Wofford. Jake Meyer made the first touchdown but McCreary failed to kick the goal. John Hobbs got the second touchdown and on the 20-yard kick-out that followed McCreary succeeded in kicking a goal. The score stood 32 to 0 at the end of the first half in favor of the Varsity.

The third quarter

In the third quarter, the Varsity succeeded in making another touchdown. Manzo made this one but failed to kick a goal. Varsity was penalized several times during this quarter which was without special interest otherwise. Trick plays were tried out in this quarter but on the whole, slow steady gains were the main thing. The quarter ended 39 to 0.

The last quarter