Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
TEMPE HOLDS ARIZONA TO 6 TO 0 SCORE
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Matchup: Game 10
Date: Oct. 18, 1930
Where: Tucson
Winner: Arizona, 6-0
What was reported at the time:
By CHUCK KINTER
Folks, prop yourself up on your pillows as you recline in bed on this Sabbath morning and think this matter over very, very carefully; University of Arizona Wildcats 6, Arizona State Teachers College 0.
And by way of food for your thoughts, take cognizance of the fact that at one time in the first quarter the Teachers from Tempe were within one foot of the goal line defended by Arizona.
This football game took place yesterday afternoon at the Arizona stadium. The band was there with its gaudy blue uniforms, and fair co-eds and handsome men pleaded and begged. But the Wildcats couldn’t make touchdowns.
As a consequence, the Tempe Teachers held the Cats to the lowest score since territorial days. As an authority for that statement, there is Coach J. F. McKale, who ought to know, for he has tutored the Cats since times when they were playing prep schools.
Cat Line Strong
The Arizona line battered the Tempe forward wall all over the lot when the teams were in midfield, except in the earlier part of the game. When the Teachers found themselves within their 35-yard line, they began to slow, and when they were against the 20-yard marker they turned on the stop signal.
If it hadn’t been for slippery Bill Hargis and Paul Leary, the Wildcats might not have gained hardly any ground at all. Hargis staged the most brilliant performance of the afternoon in carrying the ball almost unaided from his own 26-yard marker to Tempe’s 13-yard marker with a series of gallops.
The lone touchdown of the game, which was as big as a landslide for Arizona, came as the result of a 34-yard thrust in the second quarter.
Obtaining the ball after Stevenson’s kick had bounced out of bounds 34 yards up the field from the goal Tempe was defending, Hargis and Sample ploughed to the 11-yard mark. A pass from Hargis to Dieus did the job very nicely. The point that might have meant everything in the world was lost when Hargis failed in his dropkick for conversion.
Arizona required exactly two-thirds of one quarter to figure out the reverses, double and triple passes that Coach Ted Shipkey has introduced at Tempe by way of bringing the Warner system to Arizona this year. After that time, the Cats didn’t find the tricks of the Teachers intricate at all and usually smeared them all over the place.
Jabbing Passes
With their running attack of little use, the Tempe players added a short, stabbing passing offense that put the burden on the secondary defense. So frequent were the passes that 29 of them were attempted by the Teachers, and 15 were completed. Don’t think all Tempe’s passes were short, because there were some beautiful long ones, too.
Between the halves, a merry spectacle took place. The Tempe rooters were on the point of staging a little celebration out on the field, when the new Arizona pep squad took over the show. The men and women, loyal Wildcats all, made a “T” in front of the Tempe section, something which resembled an “A” in front of the Arizona students and generally made a lot of noise. It was really worth seeing and hearing.
Then came the second half. The runs of Hargis and Leary, the steady play of the Arizona line and the short tosses of the Tempe passing attack were the highlights.
Stage March
Late in the third quarter, the Teachers marched from their own 26-yard line to Arizona’s 41-yard mark. Six short passes and subsequent runs netted this gain of 33 yards.
The Teachers were given a scare in this period when Steverson fumbled Hargis’ kick, and a Tempe punt was none too good. Hargis kicked again, and Smith nabbed it and was nabbed in his tracks on the 16-yard line. Two losses of three yards each brought the ball to the Tempe 10-yard line. A little later, Tempe was forced back to the 21-yard mark before holding for downs.
Steverson, Tempe captain, looked good offensively. Dick, on end, did some clever pass snagging. Anglin and Mangum, Arizona tackles, were hot; in fact, the Cat line from tackle to tackle was not bad at all.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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