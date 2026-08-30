This football game took place yesterday afternoon at the Arizona stadium. The band was there with its gaudy blue uniforms, and fair co-eds and handsome men pleaded and begged. But the Wildcats couldn’t make touchdowns.

As a consequence, the Tempe Teachers held the Cats to the lowest score since territorial days. As an authority for that statement, there is Coach J. F. McKale, who ought to know, for he has tutored the Cats since times when they were playing prep schools.

Cat Line Strong

The Arizona line battered the Tempe forward wall all over the lot when the teams were in midfield, except in the earlier part of the game. When the Teachers found themselves within their 35-yard line, they began to slow, and when they were against the 20-yard marker they turned on the stop signal.

If it hadn’t been for slippery Bill Hargis and Paul Leary, the Wildcats might not have gained hardly any ground at all. Hargis staged the most brilliant performance of the afternoon in carrying the ball almost unaided from his own 26-yard marker to Tempe’s 13-yard marker with a series of gallops.

The lone touchdown of the game, which was as big as a landslide for Arizona, came as the result of a 34-yard thrust in the second quarter.

Obtaining the ball after Stevenson’s kick had bounced out of bounds 34 yards up the field from the goal Tempe was defending, Hargis and Sample ploughed to the 11-yard mark. A pass from Hargis to Dieus did the job very nicely. The point that might have meant everything in the world was lost when Hargis failed in his dropkick for conversion.