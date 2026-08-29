Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
WILDCATS DEFEAT TEMPE TEACHERS BY 26-0
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Matchup: Game 9
Date: Nov. 2, 1929
Where: Tucson
Winner: Arizona, 26-0
What was reported at the time:
The Arizona Wildcats stepped on the University gridiron yesterday to play a weak Tempe State Teachers college football team. A small crowd adopted a passive attitude as the clubs lined up at the kickoff, but before the first half was over, both players and fans of the Red and Blue knew they had a football game on their hands. The score was 26-0; Arizona used all the plays it had in its repertoire of previous tussles, the first string saw plenty of action, and withal, it turned out to be anything but a walkaway for the varsity eleven.
The Wildcats scored a touchdown in the first four minutes of play, and for the rest of the half, the men of McKale never set foot on scoring sod again. Twice after the first score, Arizona had chances to score, but each time the lighter Tempe line stood pat and Arizona had to pass as a last resort. Each time, the aerial sorties failed.
In the third quarter, Arizona made good use of two intercepted forward passes to score touchdowns. Within the space of five plays, Arizona added 12 points to its score. Once, Hank Leiber, lanky Arizona fullback, intercepted Finlay's desperate pass and ran 38 yards before being pulled down. Two more line plunges put the ball over and the clubs lined up again. A cleverly executed onside kick gave Tempe possession of the ball on Arizona's 46-yard line, but Stevenson essayed to pass and Leiber again seized the throw and headed for the goal, 55 yards away. This time he went the entire distance aided by the redoubtable Mike Swick, who dumped a lone Tempe pursuer as he was about to catch up on the pounding Wildcat fullback.
The Wildcats made another touchdown in the fourth period by a wonderfully executed fake reverse, and that ended the scoring for the day.
Coach J. F. McKale sent in his second and third string linemen to start the game. In the backfield, Johnny Riggs was calling signals, Swick and Sancet were playing halfback, and Leiber was at full. This combination immediately swung into action after Tempe had kicked after failing to dent the Wildcat line. From the Teachers' 49-yard line, the Wildcat juggernaut started. Leiber smacked center and fumbled, but Earl Bennett recovered the ball for Arizona. Leiber again smacked center and this time came out of the confused mass into open territory. He galloped 40 yards before being overhauled. Three thrusts by the Cat fullback carried the ball over, and Riggs converted the extra point with a dropkick.
In the same period, the Wildcats made a rapid jump from the 32-yard line to the 8-yard stripe when Riggs flipped a pass to Irish McArdle. Three thrusts at the Tempe line gained but five yards, then a reverse end with Sancet's pass to McArdle was wild, and the ball went to Tempe on downs.
Came the second period and Arizona began an offensive from its 38-yard stripe. Riggs sidled around left end for 20 yards, then Acuff hit center on a spinner for 6 more yards. Two attempts were unsuccessful and Riggs heaved a pass to Leiber, but it was far awry, and another drive blew up.
With the end of a half a matter of minutes, Arizona began throwing passes, but three of them were incomplete and Hargis kicked as the gun boomed.
The third quarter opened, and Arizona drove to the Teachers' 21-yard line on Leiber's smashes. On the 19-yard strip, Leiber fumbled and C. Caywood recovered for Tempe. The end of another scoring drive. After the Bulldogs had made two first downs on a run and pass, Finlay dropped back to heave. Arizona linemen smothered him, and he threw the ball away from him, an attempt to ground the pass, and it plopped into the arms of Leiber, who cruised down the field to the 4-yard line before being stopped. Two smashes were enough for Leiber to get the ball through the surprised Tempe team. Acuff failed to convert by place kick.
Tempe kicked off, and a tantalizing twister, rolling 14 yards, resulted. Swick stood by and watched a Tempe man recover the ball. Stevenson took the ball from center and looped a pass to his right, but it never reached its destination. Leiber again snared the pigskin and, with clear sailing, headed south. Swick, acting as his sole interference man, disposed of a speedy back overhauling the ball carrier, and Leiber went (unbothered) the 55 yards. Again Acuff failed to place kick and the score was 19-0.
Late in the last period, the Wildcats began their last rush. With Larry Bever, Riggs and Swick carrying the ball, the Cats edged to the Tempe 41-yard line. On a reverse, Swick tore off 14 yards through right tackle. The next play started as a reverse, too, and as Swick started around left end, the Tempe defense pulled that way. Too late they saw Johnny Riggs streaking around right end, and scarcely a hand was laid on him as he went 27 yards to a touchdown. It was one of the best deception plays seen here. Riggs made the extra point good by drop-kicking.
While Bever and Swick did not play long in the backfield, their play stood out when they were in there. Leiber was responsible for three of Arizona's touchdowns, but his fumbles were too costly. It is Leiber's great fault, and it may hurt Arizona against a strong team. Irish McArdle's play at end was great. He was so good that Coach McKale jerked him early to avoid any chances of him being hurt. McArdle will undoubtedly see action against Pomona.
Tempe's line plunging fullback, Finlay, and its versatile Stevenson were Tempe luminaries. At times, C. Caywood turned in sparkling plays. The first two, however, were the big guns of the hard-fighting Tempe club.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
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Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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