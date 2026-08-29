In the same period, the Wildcats made a rapid jump from the 32-yard line to the 8-yard stripe when Riggs flipped a pass to Irish McArdle. Three thrusts at the Tempe line gained but five yards, then a reverse end with Sancet's pass to McArdle was wild, and the ball went to Tempe on downs.

Came the second period and Arizona began an offensive from its 38-yard stripe. Riggs sidled around left end for 20 yards, then Acuff hit center on a spinner for 6 more yards. Two attempts were unsuccessful and Riggs heaved a pass to Leiber, but it was far awry, and another drive blew up.

With the end of a half a matter of minutes, Arizona began throwing passes, but three of them were incomplete and Hargis kicked as the gun boomed.

The third quarter opened, and Arizona drove to the Teachers' 21-yard line on Leiber's smashes. On the 19-yard strip, Leiber fumbled and C. Caywood recovered for Tempe. The end of another scoring drive. After the Bulldogs had made two first downs on a run and pass, Finlay dropped back to heave. Arizona linemen smothered him, and he threw the ball away from him, an attempt to ground the pass, and it plopped into the arms of Leiber, who cruised down the field to the 4-yard line before being stopped. Two smashes were enough for Leiber to get the ball through the surprised Tempe team. Acuff failed to convert by place kick.