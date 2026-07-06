Fifita led the Wildcats to their second bowl appearance in three seasons and became the first UA quarterback since Foles to win the Territorial Cup twice as a starter.

Fifita is becoming "more and more vocal and willing to step out in front and lead from the front," said Brennan.

"Noah doesn't seek the limelight. He never tries to make it about him. His success is about everybody else, and I think that's what makes him special as a leader," Brennan added. "He's pushing this team right now, and the guys who've been here and have gone through the fight with him, they know what they're going to get out of Noah Fifita.

"They know how special he is, how tough he is, they know what kind of competitor he is."

Said Doege: "That guy is different. In my opinion, he doesn't get the national attention he deserves. This guy is a Heisman Trophy candidate, there's no question about it. There's only one guy selected first-team All-Big 12, and that was Noah Fifita, and I feel like people forgot about that. ... He's a warrior. That's the best way to describe him, he's a warrior."

Chris Hunter

Position: Wide receiver

The rundown: Just four players from Arizona's 2022 recruiting class remain at Arizona: Fifita, tight end Tyler Powell, backup center Grayson Stovall and Hunter, who was a late addition in '22.

Hunter, a New Orleans native, became a mainstay in the offense in 2024 and has 62 catches for 695 yards and five touchdowns the last two seasons and had the fourth-most receiving yards last season behind Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley and Tre Spivey.