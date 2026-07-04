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On America's birthday, the Arizona Wildcats celebrated with a new addition to their 2027 recruiting class.

Three-star Dallas-area offensive lineman Mason Joshua committed to the Wildcats on Saturday.

The 6-5, 268-pound Joshua, a Forney, Texas native and standout at Forney High School, committed to Arizona over Oklahoma State, Baylor, Arizona State, Florida State, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Utah, among others.

Joshua, who's a projected interior offensive lineman, is the second offensive line pickup for the Wildcats for 2027, along with Snow College (Utah) transfer offensive tackle James Aloisio.

The Wildcats now have nine players from Texas committed for 2027, tying their total from 2025 — which marked the most Texans in one recruiting class since 2005. Arizona has five commits from Houston, three from Dallas and San Antonio defensive lineman Ahzan Bacote.

Arizona has 17 commits for its 2027 recruiting class.