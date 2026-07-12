Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes said Smith's 78 rating was "far too low."

"That might be EA’s biggest blunder of the year so far,” Stukes added. "It’s just inexcusable."

Smith had the fourth-most tackles (77) and second-most pass breakups (8) at Arizona this past season and finished with an 87 player rating.

"Genesis was one of those guys where he truly didn't care about the outside world and how people view him, stuff like that," Spivey said at Big 12 Media Days. "He was definitely like, 'Damn, that's crazy,' especially after the season prior. But you see where he got to, he's in the NFL and one of the best safeties in the country. It gives me some extra motivation and I'm excited to go prove myself right."

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, who's the only Wildcat with a 90 overall rating in College Football 27, "was shocked" when he saw Spivey's rating.

"That made me a little irritated," Fifita said. "At the same time, the good rankings, the bad rankings, at the end of the day, nothing matters once we get on the field and prove it. I do think he's going to turn some heads and prove that he's the best receiver in the Big 12.

"I think we've seen how explosive he is with the ball in his hands. I don't think people know how well he can attack the ball and play the ball in the air."

The 6-4, 213-pound Spivey transferred to Arizona following two seasons at Kansas State and became one of the UA's top big-bodied receivers in the first season of the post-Tetairoa McMillan era.