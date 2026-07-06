FRISCO, Texas — For the first time ever, the Arizona Wildcats have a preseason all-conference quarterback.
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was named to the All-Big 12 preseason team on Monday and was the only Wildcat named to the preseason all-conference team.
BYU running back L.J. Martin, who was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year last season, was named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Texas Tech defensive lineman A.J. Holmes received preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors and Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
Texas Tech led all Big 12 teams with seven players selected to the preseason all-conference team. Tucson native and former Wildcat Kayden Luke, who transferred to West Virginia, was selected to the preseason All-Big 12 team as a fullback.
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The Star's submission for the All-Big 12 team included three Wildcats: Fifita, linebacker Taye Brown and cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, who tied for the second-most interceptions (four) in the Big 12 last season.
In the first season under offensive coordinator Seth Doege in 2025, Fifita finished third in the Big 12 with 3,228 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions — two interceptions in the final seven games of the season.
Additionally, Fifita set the program career passing touchdowns record (73) and the single-season passing touchdowns record (29 en route to a 9-4 season and an appearance in the Holiday Bowl.
Fifita, a Polynesian College Football Player of the Year finalist and first-team All-Big 12 selection, became the third all-time Arizona quarterback to receive first-team all-conference honors — the first in 50 years. He joined Bruce Hill, who was an All-WAC first-team selection in 1975, and Ted Bland, a three-time All-Border Conference selection from 1933-35.
Fifita led the Wildcats to their second bowl appearance in three seasons and became the first UA quarterback since Nick Foles to win the Territorial Cup twice as a starter. Fifita is just over 800 yards away from passing Foles for the most career passing yards by a Wildcat.
Arizona kicks off the season against Northern Arizona on Sept. 5 at Casino Del Sol Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
Here's a complete look at the All-Big 12 team.
Offense
Quarterback: Noah Fifita, Arizona
Running back: Cam Cook, West Virginia
Running back: L.J. Martin, BYU
Fullback: Kayden Luke, West Virginia
Wide receiver: Omarion Miller, Arizona State
Wide receiver: Amare Thomas, Houston
Wide receiver: Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State
Tight end: Terrance Carter Jr., Texas Tech
Offensive line: Joe Cotton, Cincinnati
Offensive line: Shadre Hurst, Houston
Offensive line: Bruce Mitchell, BYU
Offensive line: John Pastore, Kansas State
Offensive line: Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati
Kicker: Stone Harrington, Texas Tech
Returner: Mana Carvalho, Utah
Defense
Defensive line: C.J. Fite, Arizona State
Defensive line: Wendell Gregory, Kansas State
Defensive line: A.J. Holmes, Texas Tech
Defensive line: Keanu Tanuvasa, BYU
Defensive line: Adam Trick, Texas Tech
Linebacker: Ben Roberts, Texas Tech
Linebacker: Austin Romaine, Texas Tech
Linebacker: Cade Uluave, BYU
Defensive back: Will James, Houston
Defensive back: Evan Johnson, BYU
Defensive back: Jamel Johnson, TCU
Defensive back: Brice Pollock, Texas Tech
Defensive back: Faletau Satuala, BYU
Punter: Palmer Williams, Baylor
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports