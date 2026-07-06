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FRISCO, Texas — For the first time ever, the Arizona Wildcats have a preseason all-conference quarterback.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was named to the All-Big 12 preseason team on Monday and was the only Wildcat named to the preseason all-conference team.

BYU running back L.J. Martin, who was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year last season, was named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Texas Tech defensive lineman A.J. Holmes received preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors and Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Texas Tech led all Big 12 teams with seven players selected to the preseason all-conference team. Tucson native and former Wildcat Kayden Luke, who transferred to West Virginia, was selected to the preseason All-Big 12 team as a fullback.

The Star's submission for the All-Big 12 team included three Wildcats: Fifita, linebacker Taye Brown and cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, who tied for the second-most interceptions (four) in the Big 12 last season.

In the first season under offensive coordinator Seth Doege in 2025, Fifita finished third in the Big 12 with 3,228 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions — two interceptions in the final seven games of the season.

Additionally, Fifita set the program career passing touchdowns record (73) and the single-season passing touchdowns record (29 en route to a 9-4 season and an appearance in the Holiday Bowl.