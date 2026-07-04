Cecil and Hunley, "when you talk to them and you're around them, they're the most humble people you'll ever be around," Fifita said.

"They've been that way since I've been here," added the Arizona quarterback. "They're always in the facility and whenever you walk by, they say hi to you. Every time you ask for stories or advice, they're right there to talk to you. I think they're so special."

Fifita, who called Cecil a "top-three player in Arizona history," said Cecil's selflessness and generosity are the characteristics that stand above all. During a team meeting at Lowell-Stevens Football Facility, a player asked if he could grab water and chips. Cecil opted to fetch the snack and water for the player.

"Instead of walking down the hallway, he walked down the street to Circle K, grabbed chips and waters and brought it back for the receivers," Fifita said of Cecil. "You talk about that humility, Coach Cecil is one of the best guys I've been around. He's also one of the best golfers I've been around."

The odd man on the UA football Mount Rushmore is Fifita, who is the only active player in the group, and he'll be the first one to admit it.

"They're all in the College Football Hall of Fame, first of all," Fifita said of Cecil, Bruschi and Hunley. "I've got a lot more to prove to be in that conversation with those three."

Not only is Fifita the only non-College Football Hall of Famer in the bunch, but he's also the only offensive player and the only aforementioned player to play at Arizona during the transfer portal era.