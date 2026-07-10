"Keep not writing about him. Keep writing about these other dudes that haven't done anything just because they're big and pretty. We'll show you."

Added Doege: "People look at him and they see a 5-8 quarterback. 'Well, he can't be that good.' Guess what? Turn the tape on. I can't tell you how many times I get text messages and compliments I get from former colleagues, guys in the business, OCs, guys that I know that turn on the tape and are studying us or they just want to see what Noah is like.

"I get a ton of text messages that say, 'Hey, man, your quarterback is a freaking dog.' He's a warrior. That's the best way to describe him, he's a warrior."

One of the most notable traits Hunter has observed since becoming teammates with Fifita in 2022, is the quarterback's work ethic.

"He's easily the hardest-working dude in the whole building — coaches included, and that's not putting anyone down, it just shows how special he is," Hunter said. "When we go to the indoor (practice facility), he's already in there an hour or 30 minutes before. He just wants to be great, and he's super humble. He won't let anyone deter him from his goal or put anyone down.

"When you mix humility with a work ethic and smartness for the game and talent, that's the recipe to be the best."

Fifita is also "a leader through and through," said Spivey, who's entering his second season at Arizona after playing the first two seasons at Kansas State.