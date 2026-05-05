Stukes was welcomed into the program only because his father’s former college position coach, Paul Rhoads, was the defensive coordinator and cracked the door open by sharing high school tape with the rest of the coaching staff.

But his heart, or H.E.A.R.T., became immediately evident. Stukes was on scholarship the next season and named captain three times under two coaching staffs.

He starred on the field and off, even opting to stay loyal to Arizona when other offers arose, and his program appeared to be in turmoil.

His character shines through every time he speaks. And he just so happens to be really good at football.

Stukes is a versatile defensive back who will serve a variety of roles in Rob Leonard’s defense. But he’s not about to stop growing as a person or a player just because he completed an unlikely journey to the NFL.

“I think building a great team starts with being a great teammate first, and that’s something I learned the importance of throughout my entire football career, honestly,” he said. “And coming in as a rookie, you want to be confident, you want to be ready to learn, but you want to learn from the vets.

“You want to learn from the coaching staff. And that’s what I’m here to do. I’m going to steal knowledge from everyone I can. I’m going to copy the vets that have done it right and have been succeeding for years at this at this level.”

It’s the kind of mentality that allowed him to traverse a road paved in the adversity of being overlooked at every stop along the way.